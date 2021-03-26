NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 25  |  March 26, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 032621

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

March 26, 2021

Curious about tornado formation? Think SLIM!

Dennis 5Here in Lotusland, a name lovingly given to our Laguna by the late great Terry Neptune, for whom I used to write a column published in the local newspaper Tides and Times way back in the 1980s, temps are still running up to ten degrees below normal. It’s been that way pretty much the whole month of March, even struggling to reach 65, and 70 has been way out of the question. 

Local ocean temps are chilly as well at 54-56 across the county. It’s hard to even digest the fact that on this date in 1988, the high in Laguna shot up to a record 95 degrees, compliments of a late-season strong Santana wind event. That particular March saw six days with above 80 temps and 12 days with 70-75 degrees, and here in 2021 we can’t even buy a 70-degree day. It’s just the system of checks and balances!

When you’re thinking about tornadoes, think SLIM. S stands for shear, L stands for lift, I stands for instability, and M stands for moisture. These are the prime four components that all need to come together at the same time to produce a tornado.

Shear: Rubbing two objects against each other creates friction. If the two objects are solid, no exchange of mass occurs between the two. However, if the objects are fluid currents, friction creates eddies along a common shallow mixing zone, and a mass transfer takes place in the shallow mixing layer. This zone of induced eddies and mixing is called a shear zone, and the rotation of the cloud begins. This shear wind is coming in from a different direction at mid-levels rather than the two separate surface winds from the SE and NW, and that’s what sets a possible funnel in motion. 

Lift: This is also known as a violent updraft with wind speed well in excess of 100 mph from the base of the violent thunderstorm to the top of a monster cumulonimbus cloud extending as high as 55,000 to occasionally 60,000 ft above the Earth’s surface. With all the instability thrown into the mix with the moisture content and all the warmth and high humidity and dew points, you’ve got the fingers that spin the top in motion. It’s not a sure thing that a funnel will eventually touch down and become a tornado, as less than 10 percent of all super cell thunderstorms actually pop out a tornado, but when it does happen, look out!

Tornado formation requires the presence of layers of air with contrasting characteristics of temperature, moisture, density, and wind flow. Complicated energy transformations produce the tornado vortex. 

Numerous observations of lightning strokes and a variety of luminous features in and around tornado funnels have led scientists to speculate about the relationship between tornado formation and thunderstorm electrification. This hypothesis explores the alternative possibilities that atmospheric electricity accelerates rotary winds to tornado velocities, or that those high-speed rotary winds generate large electrical charges. Here, as in most attempts to understand complex atmospheric relationships, the reach of the theory exceeds the grasp of proof.

Finally, there’s a red tide going on, so after dark go down to the beach and watch the breaking waves light up an electric blue. It’s really quite magical. See you next Tuesday and have a great weekend – it just might kiss the 70-degree threshold by Sunday. Wouldn’t that be nice? 

ALOHA!

 

