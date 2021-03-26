NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 25  |  March 26, 2021

Guest Column

Lift your mood in less than one minute with this simple trick 

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

“Sound will be the future of medicine.” –Edgar Cayce

After being a lifelong skeptic, the idea that sound could heal or change consciousness seemed far-fetched to me. Years later, after learning to play the piano and exploring the science of sound and vibration, I am totally certain that sound changes consciousness.

Dr. Vidya Reddy

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my podcast: https://naturally-happy.com/podcast/.

When I lead yoga nidra sound meditations, I guide people into the experience of how sound can cause an immediate shift in emotional states.

This simple technique can open the eyes and heart of any skeptic in less than a minute.

I call it the “HAHA mantra,” and I start every day with it to give myself a boost in hope, happiness, and energy.

Say, HA…from the gut.

And again…except twice…HA HA

And again…three times…HA HA HA

And again…four times…HA HA HA HA HA

And then five times…HA HA HA HA HA HA

As you continue to say it, change the pitch and loudness of the HA.

Allow the ridiculousness of the sound practice to bring a smile to your face.

Allow the mood to uplift.

Laugh like Woody Woodpecker.

Let your laughter take wing

Say HA in any combination of sounds that you feel like, and allow it to impact you.

Laugh with exaggeration, and allow the shift in emotions to occur.

The heart will brighten, the face will relax, and stress will be alleviated.

Allow the resistance to fade.

Observe the shift in consciousness.

It is essential to allow the resistance to fade and to notice and appreciate the difference in feelings.

Recognize how if one simple sound can change a mood so quickly, what the emotional impact of sentences, words, and other thoughts can be on oneself and others.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

