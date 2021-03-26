NewLeftHeader

few clouds

61.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 25  |  March 26, 2021

Messy Church at LBUMC returns on Sunday 032621

Messy Church at LBUMC returns on Sunday

“Cross My Heart” Messy Church returns on Sunday, March 28, Palm Sunday, between 4 and 5:30 p.m., outside Laguna Beach United Methodist Church. The interactive, intergenerational event is open to everyone in the community.

Barbara Crowley, who leads Messy Church, is joyful that the program can be held outdoors with social distancing and masked participants. 

“Palm Sunday is the beginning of Holy Week and the events that led to the Cross becoming the symbol of Christianity,” she says. “We’ll start by going through a labyrinth, then travel through Cross My Heart, stations of the cross. The stations are designed so that everyone at any age can join in, wherever they may be on their spiritual exploration.”

Messy Church building

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of lbumc.org

Messy Church will be held outside LBUMC on Sunday, March 28

There will be an opportunity to make Holy Week Eggs or take home materials to create them later. Symbols appropriate for children will be in each egg so that they can review Sunday’s events. Per COVID guidelines, the traditional supper will not be offered, and masks and RSVPs are required. 

The next Messy Church, “Magic and Miracles! Always an Eggsceptional Event,” is scheduled for Sunday, April 25.

To RSVP, contact Barbara Crowley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. RSVPs must be made before 2 p.m. on Palm Sunday. 

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Dr, up the hill from the Gelson’s Shopping Center.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.