 Volume 13, Issue 25  |  March 26, 2021

LB Chamber of Commerce to host 3rd annual 032621

LB Chamber of Commerce to host 3rd annual Golf Tournament on May 17 

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Tournament presented by Julie Laughton Design Build on Monday, May 17, at the beautiful Aliso Viejo Country Club. 

Located in the hills of Saddleback Valley and surrounded by spectacular views of pristine mountain ranges and picturesque valleys, Aliso Viejo Country Club is an oasis from the fast-paced life of Orange County. 

The proceeds from the event will benefit the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, a vital business and community advocate.

LB Chamber field

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

2nd annual Golf Tournament held in 2019 

Golf Tournament tickets are going fast at the low price of $175 for individual golfers, $700 for foursomes. The Chamber promises all participants a fun day of golfing, networking opportunities, prize-winning chances, and delicious dining options.

“We are anticipating a sold-out tournament this year,” said Sandy Morales, President & CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber. “We are very thankful that Julie Laughton Design Build has decided to be our presenting sponsor!”    

LB Chamber tent

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Guests enjoying the 2019 tournament 

Contests and surprises will be offered throughout the day and participants will have the opportunity to “Beat a Pro.” There will also be a raffle and silent auction featuring amazing items donated by generous Chamber members and sponsors. Starting with Bloody Mary’s and ending with a lovely dinner, you will not want to miss this amazing day. 

To reserve your spot or become a sponsor, click here.

 

