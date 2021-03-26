NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 25  |  March 26, 2021

Laguna Craft Guild returns to Main Beach 032621

Laguna Craft Guild returns to Main Beach Cobblestones again this Sunday

The Laguna Craft Guild will return to the Main Beach Cobblestones this Sunday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to dusk. 

Laguna’s longest-running downtown art fair will feature a dozen or more artists exhibiting their works. Artists participating include jeweler David Nelson, painter/photographer Cliff Wassman, ceramicist Robert Jones, glass artist Muffin Spencer-Devlin, illustrator Laurel Meister, and more. 

Laguna Craft Guild umbrellas

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Craft Guild returns – 2019 photo

Laurel says, “Our last show was a great success for the artists! We are all so happy to be back interacting safely with the public and sharing our work. Join us Sunday to meet the local creatives who are continuing to enrich the long history of arts in Laguna Beach.”

Although the location has changed over the years, the Laguna Craft Guild continues an over four-decade tradition of setting up their fine arts and crafts on the Main Beach Cobblestones. It begun in the early 1970s as a way for local artists and makers to sell their work. It is a non-juried show with two simple rules: artists live in Laguna Beach and they make what they sell. 

Laguna Craft Build vases

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Artisan creations – 2019 photo

The group’s current home is on the Cobblestones next to The Greeter’s Corner Restaurant on 14 Sundays a year. The artists must be present to show their work, so this is a great opportunity for the public to meet the makers and perfect place to pick up a hand-made gift made by local artisans! 

For more information about Laguna Craft Guild, go to www.lagunacraftguild.org.

 

