NewLeftHeader

few clouds

61.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 25  |  March 26, 2021

LB Library accepting submissions for 23rd Annual 032621

LB Library accepting submissions for 23rd Annual John Gardiner Poetry Contest, April 1-30

Laguna Beach Library is excited to announce the 23rd Annual John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest. Poets of all ages are invited to submit up to two original poems – each poem must be no longer than 25 lines including spaces between stanzas. 

The theme this year is “Between the Clouds and Sea.” 

LB Library group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Niloo Shiraz

2019 winners at the LB Library

The contest is sponsored by Friends of the Library.

The library is accepting submissions from April 1-30 – send them to  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Prizes of up to $100 in gift certificates will be awarded in five age categories, and winning poems will be published in a booklet. 

LB Library Gardiner

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

John Gardiner 

The contest is named after John Gardiner, who was a beloved local poet and former Master of Ceremonies of the program. His good friend and fellow local poet Michael Sprake is the current MC of the annual public reading event. 

The public reading of the winning poems will be held via Zoom on Saturday, June 5.

When submitting, do not put your name or contact information on the poem. Personal contact information should only be written on a form and attached to each poem submitted. Entry forms can be requested via email to the branch email address at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.