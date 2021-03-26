LBHS Schedules

Varsity

•••

Fri, March 26

Girls Tennis

Home vs. Aliso Niguel

2:30 p.m.





Boys Soccer

Home vs. Dana Hills

7 p.m.

•••

Sat, March 27

Girls Cross Country

TBA @ Central Park

TBA





Boys Baseball

Ryan Lemmon Tourney

Home vs. Aliso Niguel

11 a.m.





Boys Basketball

Home vs. San Clemente

5 p.m.

•••

Former Mayor Pearson launches service to help seniors build second units

Former Mayor Elizabeth Pearson has launched a business called Laguna ADU to help seniors and others in Laguna Beach create Accessory Dwelling Units on their properties.

A longtime advocate for Laguna’s seniors, including championing the creation of the Susi Q Senior Center during her time both as a Planning Commissioner and 12-year City Councilwoman, Pearson said, “I have often been asked by my senior friends and associates if they could build another unit on their properties, whether it be for rental income or to be used as a caretaker’s unit.

“Now, thanks to new State laws to encourage the creation of more rental stock in California, Laguna residents can build a second unit with less onerous restrictions and processes, including not having to go through the City’s lengthy Design Review Board process.”

Former Mayor Elizabeth Pearson

The State Laws for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) began to be created in 2017 and were updated in January 2021. The City staff, working with the appointed members of the City’s Housing & Human Services Committee, is finalizing the City’s Ordinance for ADUs, based on the State’s Laws and some allowable Laguna Beach-unique revisions.

“I have been attending the City’s Housing ADU subcommittee meetings and have received in-depth information from both the staff and committee members regarding our new ordinance. They have all gone out of their way to be helpful to me,” said Pearson. “A great amount of work has been done and there is a lot of detail involved, but I think the City is trying to create a reasonable path to help those who wish to build an ADU a real possibility.”

Some of the ADU rules include allowing ADUs to be built in an existing garage, on a carport, within the existing house, as an addition to a house (including a second story to a home or garage) – and as a new-build, stand-alone unit in the back or side yard. Side and back yard setbacks can be as low as four foot, but the structure that the ADU is in – or the new stand-alone unit – cannot be (or be increased to) more than 16 feet high.

Elizabeth Pearson’s company provides a one-stop resource to homeowners who want to build an ADU, from an initial complimentary consultation through receipt of the Certificate of Occupancy from the City, following completion of the project. She is working only with Laguna Beach-based architects/designers, engineers, and licensed contractors to execute the service.

To learn more about ADUs and Laguna ADU, LLC, visit www.lagunaadu.com.

New and familiar faces join the Laguna Beach Community Clinic

The Laguna Beach Community Clinic’s (LBCC) year of ambitious expansion includes a fully renovated medical home, and increased staff. “Modernizing our facility will create greater levels of efficiency, but to really reach peak levels of performance we also needed to grow our medical team,” states Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and Medical Director for the LBCC.

After a year-long search for a new family physician, the Clinic found the perfect fit in Dr. Farangis Jalali. Dr. Jalali joined the Clinic in February and has seamlessly stepped into working alongside the Clinic’s staff in caring for its increasing numbers of patients.

“Alongside our regular operations, the Clinic has been approved to distribute, per Orange County guidelines, 100 COVID-19 vaccines per week; it’s something we do on a volunteer basis to keep our community healthy,” states Dr. Rubal. “Dr. Jalali joins us at the perfect time, helping us scale up to meet the needs of our community.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dr. Farangis Jalali and Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and Medical Director

Dr. Jalali is Board Certified in Family Medicine and previously served at the Riverside University Health System Medical Center and says, “I’m passionate about public health, patient education, and caring for the health of women”.

The Clinic employs seven providers, joined by six volunteer physicians. It’s a team that’s able to provide a full spectrum of medical care in a variety of languages including Spanish, French, Farsi, and Vietnamese. The Clinic is currently searching for a bilingual Licensed Clinical Social Worker to care for patients struggling with mental health issues.

Also joining the LBCC team on a volunteer basis is Dr. Bill Anderson.

“Everyone in town knows Dr. Bill Anderson. He’s tremendously respected and loved, so when we learned he was available to serve in a volunteer capacity we jumped at the opportunity”, says Dr. Rubal.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dr. Bill Anderson

Dr. Anderson, who specializes in Emergency Medicine, was at the forefront of the Urgent Care concept in the early 80s. He’s known by many in the community for his Sleepy Hollow Walk-in Family Care practice that he operated from 1991-2016. While you can still find Dr. Anderson surfing at San Onofre, he’s now a weekly regular at the Clinic.

“I started volunteering at the Free Clinic, the forerunner of the Community Clinic, while stationed at El Toro with Dr. Jorgenson in the early 70s, so volunteering again feels like coming home. Helping has always been important to me, and I’m glad for the opportunity to continue helping the community I love so much,” states Dr. Anderson.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

New Clinic Board Member Zachery Martin

As a Federally Certified Health Center, 51 percent of the Clinic’s Board of Directors must be patients served by the Clinic. “We recently had a vacancy on the board and turned to Zachery Martin, a patient who has been serving for the past eight months on our finance committee.”

Mr. Martin, Senior Vice President with Pacific Mercantile Bank, recounts how he became a patient at the Clinic. “My primary physician, who I’d grown to trust and rely on, had recently retired. I knew Jorge because our kids went to school together so I asked if he would take me on. I was looking for what we all want in in a primary physician – excellence and a good relationship.”

Aside from bringing his expertise to the Clinic’s Finance Committee, Mr. Martin is passionate about supporting the Clinic’s fundraising efforts and sharing its mission.

For more information on the Laguna Beach Community Clinic visit www.LBClinic.org.

LCAD announces plan to reopen campus for in-person classes this fall

Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) plans to reopen campus classrooms to students in Fall 2021. The College also plans to offer online summer classes.

“The entire teaching and staff community are eager to return to campus and welcome our students,” said Hélène Garrison, chief operating officer and provost at LCAD.

“If there is any gift to be found from this pandemic it is the even deeper commitment and appreciation of LCAD’s mission to support our students. Every conversation and decision has focused on how we can work with our students one-on-one to meet their needs, and we look forward to the day when we can do so face-to-face, in person.”

The decision to plan for mostly in-person fall classes has been carefully discussed and reviewed by the LCAD Health and Safety Committee formed and chaired by Caroline Carlson, director of human resources, in March 2020 that includes key staff from campus security, faculty, student services, and human resources.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

LCAD has announced plans to reopen campus classrooms in Fall 2021

With the increased deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine and the decrease in new cases, LCAD already has safety measures in place that meet or exceed the prescribed mandates from the state that include safe distancing, proper use of masks, regular sanitizing, barriers, touch-free sinks, and tracking strategies featuring a customized tracking app.

According to Michael Savas, dean of undergraduate studies and chair of LCAD Illustration, the committee initially met on a weekly basis, following CDC updates and guidelines, and investigating all scenarios through the pandemic.

“We were steering the LCAD community through the unknown to work our way back to the way things were,” he said. “LCAD faculty have done an amazing job teaching classes remotely. They are extremely excited to return to LCAD’s beautiful campus in the canyon to experience the collaborative interaction and wonderment of seeing their students being creative in the classroom. Students yearn to experience the social interaction that only the College on-campus experience provides, including extracurricular activities, social and academic events.”

During the darkest days of the government mandated shutdown, Savas and all academic chairs personally phoned and reached out to students who chose to take a temporary leave of absence. “We wanted to make sure they knew someone here cared about them and could give them their options,” he said.

Limited and highly monitored use of campus facilities was allowed during Fall 2020 and Spring 2021. During the current Spring 2021 semester, six students are housed in individual apartments and students are required to schedule studio space, the LCAD Fabrication Lab, and other on-campus facilities. LCAD plans to offer an adequate number of classes according to projected enrollment needs, which according to Savas is on target for Fall 2021.

According to Garrison, LCAD will not make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory to return to in-person classes. “We strongly encourage all to receive it when available to their population group and if it is recommended by their personal physician,” she said. “We know of a handful of LCAD faculty and staff who have been vaccinated, but we are not keeping records since we are not mandating the vaccine.”

In surveying students, faculty, and staff, the majority express a desire to return with regulations in place for everyone’s health and safety.

“Even though we have done a fantastic job of recreating parts of the in-person experience, nothing can replace the relationship and connections LCAD’s small class sizes provide,” said Daniel Adoff, adjunct professor of Visual Communications. “I personally look forward to being energized by the students and sharing my Hawaiian shirts in person.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

LCAD is situated in the picturesque Laguna Beach Canyon

Rachelle Chaung, adjunct professor, teaches package design and print processes, and added, “In-person teaching creates a better class community which fosters empathy, support, and human connection. These are essential to a student’s mental health and well-being.”

David Corona, a senior majoring in Graphic Design + Digital Media who will graduate this spring, served on LCAD Student Senate to take part in the eventual transition from online to in-person instruction. “Unlike the freshmen and sophomores, my experience in comparison is totally different,” he said.

High-powered PCs are available to students to complete graphic motion, animation and other advanced digital design work via remote access software. However, Corona misses the hands-on, collaborative dynamic of his classes. “I’d be on campus from morning to night, working with my classmates and instructors, going out for coffee, and hanging out in open classrooms,” he said.

“The work we accomplished in classes like Vans Lab and Package Design was very craft heavy and the process was most effective when we could work together as a team.”

He hopes the contributions he and his fellow student representatives make will help the newer students transition back to the more intensive and necessary on-campus experience.

Kayla Lemus, a sophomore majoring in Experimental Animation who also serves on student government, cannot wait to return to campus where she can again immerse herself in the social and educational community.

“I had one semester at LCAD before we went into lockdown, and a lot of my creativity blossomed and I met so many people,” she said. “It was my best time so far at LCAD.”

Although she has not yet returned to campus, Lemus moved back to Orange County from her family in Texas to re-engage with the LCAD community as much as possible. She is actively working with her fellow LCAD students to launch a virtual art market, normally held on campus later this spring.

LCAD leaders continue to closely monitor public health guidelines and are prepared to transition to online or hybrid learning if necessary. “Faculty have since gained more experience with online teaching methods, which will make the transition smoother should it again be necessary,” Savas said.

For more information about LCAD’s plans for Fall 2021 reopening, visit www.lcad.edu.

Gate & Garden Tour will take place in person on May 1, with timed entries

Laguna Beach Garden Club has announced that it will be resuming its 15-year tradition of a spring garden tour open to the public and Garden Club members alike. In 2019 the Club had a stellar, sold-out event that broke records for funds raised to support local school gardens, scholarships for local students, and civic environmental and beautification projects in town.

Consequently, the bar has been set high to provide another experience that will thrill the senses.

“When I think of spring and Laguna Beach, one of the first thoughts that jumps to mind is the incredible experience of attending a garden tour. It just screams out spring, a new beginning!” says LB Garden Club member Karen Nelson. “To think about being outside, enjoying nature, and seeing beautiful gardens created by some of our city’s residents is a joy.”

Of course, 2021 will have an entirely new normal given the necessary adjustments to living in the time of COVID-19.

This year Susan Denton, a Garden Club member and retired nurse practitioner with a Master’s Degree in Nursing from UCLA, has taken the position of Gate & Garden Tour Director. Susan’s medical background and knowledge of epidemiology are a wonderful bonus in planning for a safe and enjoyable tour for all.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Susan Denton, 2021 Gate & Garden Tour Director

“For the foreseeable future, when people are out in public and wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are ‘musts’ to help prevent disease that may occur wherever we go,” says Susan.

“In addition to these precautions, entrance tickets will be timed this year to allow for social distancing of our tour guests. This will be integral to providing our guests a safe Gate & Garden Tour experience.

“By nature of the tour being an outdoor event, it meets the threshold of being a lower risk event as the large volume of air outdoors serves to dilute the virus that might be shed by others in the space. But each individual needs to make their own health decisions based on their risk factors and vaccination status.”

The host venue will be the beautiful and historic Laguna Beach County Water District’s “Mediterranean Revival” District headquarters located at 306 Third St.

“This venue allows us much more space to spread out and allow our guests to experience all that the tour has to offer,” Susan adds.

For more details, and to purchase tickets visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

Early Bird tickets are available until April 23 for $50 plus a handling fee. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, email Susan Denton at cnnpinca@yahoo.com.

OC Public Libraries presents 15th annual Literary Orange event

OC Public Libraries has announced its 15th annual Literary Orange event. This year the literary celebration will be held virtually, with a lineup of keynote sessions by award-winning authors.

OC Public Libraries has worked for nearly a year to continue the celebration that unites authors, readers, and libraries. Registration for Literary Orange is open now at https://literaryorange.org.

This year’s Literary Orange will feature:

Harlan Coben, Wednesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. – With more than seventy-five million books in print worldwide, Harlan Coben is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of numerous suspense novels, including The Boy from the Woods, Run Away, Don’t Let Go, Home, and Fool Me Once, as well as the multi-award-winning Myron Bolitar series. He is also the creator and executive producer of many television shows, including several critically acclaimed Netflix Original drama series.

Harlan Coben is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of numerous suspense novels

Heather Morris, Wednesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. – Heather Morris has been traveling and has enjoyed speaking to groups of all sizes since her book The Tattooist of Auschwitz was first released in the United Kingdom and Australia in 2018.

Lisa Wingate, Wednesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. – Lisa Wingate is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of over thirty novels, including the instant New York Times bestseller The Book of Lost Friends and Before We Were Yours, which remained on the list for over two years and has sold over three million copies. She is a Goodreads Choice award winner for historical fiction and a Southern Book Prize winner.

Charles Yu, Wednesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. – Charles Yu is the author of four books, including his latest, Interior Chinatown, which won the National Book Award for Fiction and was longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. He has been nominated for two Writers Guild of America awards for his work on the HBO series Westworld, and has written for shows on FX, AMC, Facebook Watch, and Adult Swim. His fiction and non-fiction have appeared in a number of publications including The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, Wired, Time, and Ploughshares.

Charles Yu won the National Book Award for Fiction for “Interior Chinatown”

Tickets for each virtual session are $25 each, which includes a copy of the author’s most recent book. A bundle for all four programs is available for $75. A special VIP bonus package for $85 includes all four author sessions, plus their books, in addition to an exclusive virtual conversation with author Lisa See, who wrote The Island of Sea Women, on May 13.

For more information and to register, visit https://literaryorange.org.

NEA’s Big Read program is inspired this year by women in science

OC Public Libraries is hosting the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read this spring. Lab Girl by Hope Jahren is the selected title this year for its focus on women in science.

From April through May 2021, program offerings include Science Technology Engineering Arts Math (S.T.E.A.M.) activities, guest speakers, and other engaging offerings that keep library users connected with Lab Girl.

Some upcoming programs include:

Thursday, April 15, 7 p.m. – Meet Robin Wall Kimmerer. Kimmerer is a mother, scientist, decorated professor, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She is the author of Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teaching of Plants.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dale Kakkak

Robin Wall Kimmerer

Thursday, May 6, 7 p.m. – In Conversation with Lori Gottlieb. Gottlieb is a psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, which is being adapted as a television series with Eva Longoria.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lori Gottlieb

Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m. – Meet Dr. Lucy Jones. Dr. Jones is the founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society. She is the author of The Big Ones and is also a research associate at the Seismological Laboratory of Caltech.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Helen Berger

Dr. Lucy Jones

For more information about OC Public Libraries’ NEA Big Read, including book and author information, visit www.ocpl.org/neabigread.

Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities.

Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the Arts Endowment supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America.

Meet Pet of the Week Annie

Annie is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a one-and-a-half-year-old spayed orange Persian cat. She is very vocal and loves to use her voice throughout the hours of the day. Annie has been on a prescription diet her whole life, so it is important that she sticks to her routine. She is very friendly and warms up to strangers very easily. Annie is a great companion to have by your side. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Annie adopted as soon as possible.

Click on photo for a larger image

Annie is full of love to give

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.