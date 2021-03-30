NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach offers Basketball Skills Camp starting on April 19

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is excited to announce the return of basketball in their Clubhouse! 

“Although we are not running a full basketball league,” states Sports and Recreation Director Erik Vasquez, “we are excited to get the community’s youth back in our gym for a seven-week basketball skills camp!” 

To stay in accordance with health and safety guidelines of COVID-19, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has decided to run a basketball skills camp in place of their usual spring basketball league. 

“It is important to us to get the kids active again and working not only on their athletic skills but also their social and emotional well-being,” explains Vasquez. “Participants will work on specific skills surrounding shooting, ball handling, triple threat, and defense as well as skills in leadership, teamwork, and building relationship with peers.”

The Basketball Skills Camp will run from April 19-June 3 in the gym at BGC’s Canyon Enrichment Center. Kindergarten through 3rd grade will practice on Monday and Wednesday with grades 4th through 8th practicing on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There are two sessions to choose from: 3-4:15 p.m. or 4:30-5:45 p.m. The cost is $100 plus annual BGC membership. Registration is now open, and limited, so sign up today. 

For more information and to register, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.bgclagunabeach.org. The Boys & Girls Club is also offering Spring Break Camp. Visit the website for more information. 

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach service area includes Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest, and the surrounding communities. The Club offers a nationally recognized and award-winning year-round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses not only on the whole child but on the whole family. For nearly 70 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has offered an array of programming that focuses on leadership development, health and wellness, academic success, and creative expression.

The Laguna Canyon Enrichment Center is located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.orgor call (949) 494-2535.

 

