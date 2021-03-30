NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

LBHS JV Girls Water Polo Team wins Surf League Title with 6-0 record

The Laguna Beach High School JV Girls Water Polo Team won the 2021 Surf League Title, finishing undefeated at 6-0.

The following are the statistics for the season:

LBHS JV team

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Junior Varsity Girls Water Polo Team - 2021

vs. Los Alamitos

8-6 

Led by Lexi Parness with a hat trick 

Goalie Natasha Denny 9 saves 

vs. Newport Harbor

12-2

5 players with 2 goals each 

Goalie Natasha Denny with a full-court goal 

vs. CdM 

8-4

Led by London Boyd with a hat trick, Lauren Smith with 2 goals 

vs. Newport 

9-5 

Led by Lauren Short With 2 goals 

vs. CDM 

5-3 

Led by Myha Pinto with a brace and Jordan Schneider warning 3 penalties that each resulted in goals 

vs. J Serra 

19-6 

Good team win with many scorers 

Led by Lauren Short with 4 goals and Emmy Hensley with a hat trick

 

