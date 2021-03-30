NewLeftHeader

clear sky

68.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

Petrie-Norris appointed to nine Select Committees 033021

Petrie-Norris appointed to nine Select Committees for upcoming session

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) has been selected to serve on nine Assembly Select Committees for the 2021-22 legislative session. These committees will serve to address a number of issues plaguing our state, including economic recovery and development, climate change, women’s rights, and homelessness.

Petrie Norris appointed

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Cottie Petrie-Norris

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris 

“My appointment to nine Assembly Select Committees will enable me to advance critical priorities for Orange County,” said Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris. “I am eager to work alongside my colleagues to strengthen California’s economy, protect the health and safety of women and children, safeguard our planet from the threat of climate change, and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.”

The committees she was appointed to by Speaker Anthony Rendon are the following:

--Biotechnology

--Career Technical Education and Building the 21st Century Workforce

--Coastal Protection and Access to Natural Resources

--Domestic Violence

--Impact Investing for Improved Social and Environmental Outcomes 

--Nonprofit Sector 

--Orange County Homelessness and Mental Health

--Reproductive Health

--Sea Level Rise and California Economy Committee

Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris serves the 74th District that includes the cities of Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Irvine, and Laguna Woods.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.