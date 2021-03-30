NewLeftHeader

clear sky

68.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

Red Cross Blood Drive hosted by Laguna Presbyterian 033021

Red Cross Blood Drive hosted by Laguna Presbyterian on March 5 draws 53 donors

Sandy Grim, Red Cross ARC/LPC Blood Program Leader, reports that, “We met the goal of 60 scheduled appointments, and our 53 presenting donors were happy with the efficient service. Whole Blood donors gave 38 units, and we had five Power Red donors equaling 10 units for a total of 48 units! This was definitely the smoothest, best received and ‘served’ blood drive since we started years ago.” 

The LPC nurses effectively and efficiently handled this big crowd of “presenters.”

“So glad for their knowledge and grace,” says Grim. “Easy and ‘touchless’ temperature taking, Rapid Pass speeded most presenters, and the Canteen Volunteers doubled up to care for our donors with water, juice, and treats, and to disinfect all individual surfaces touched following the exit of our donors.” 

The next Red Cross Blood Drive date that Laguna Presbyterian has agreed to host will be on Friday, June 4 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. They are hoping to promote this as a “Community” Drive.

Grim’s new title with the Red Cross is now “Blood Program Leader” (BPL).

Laguna Presbyterian Church (LPC) is now a “Premier Partner” with the Red Cross.

Additionally, Kathleen Fay is the Business Manager of LPC. 

For more information, call (949) 494-7555, x100.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.