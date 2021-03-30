NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

Laguna Beach Live! announces 033021

Laguna Beach Live! announces second tailgate party for May 2

Save the date, Laguna Beach Live! is bringing its second tailgate party to City Lot 10 on Sunday, May 2. Black Market Reverie will be performing with their eclectic sound and speakeasy-style jazz. The “gate” opens at 3:30 p.m. and music will be performed from 4:30-6 p.m. without intermission.

Laguna Beach tailgate

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Guests enjoying Sept 2020 tailgate event 

Cars will be parked in the numbered spaces, every other one (COVID safe). The band will be in the middle, for a theater-in-the-round concept, and you are welcome to set up chairs in front of your car, appropriately distanced from your neighbors.

Cars will be $80 each. You are welcome to bring your own food and beverages but be aware there is no restroom and cars that leave in the middle cannot return.

Laguna Beach band

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Black Market Reverie to perform the tailgate concert 

Laguna Beach Live! is excited to present its first Live! concert of 2021. There are only 30 spaces available and Laguna Live! members get to purchase tickets first. 

Tickets for the public will be available at www.lagunabeachlive.org on Thursday, April 1. 

The tailgate concert will be held in the City Lot 10, 725 Laguna Canyon Road, next to seven7seven. (Christmas Tree Lot, next to Art-A-Fair).

 

