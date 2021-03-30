NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

LOCA and LPAPA collaborate for Virtual Paint 033021

LOCA and LPAPA collaborate for Virtual Paint Togethers throughout April

  LOCA Arts Education is collaborating with Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) in presenting Virtual Paint Togethers. This is a special opportunity to learn online from notable LPAPA artists as they demonstrate their drawing and painting techniques in easy-to-follow step-by-step processes. 

Demos will take place both in-studio and, weather permitting, at iconic Southern California locations.

LOCA and painter

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mike Tauber 

View live artist demonstrations online at Virtual Paint Togethers with

LOCA and LPAPA throughout April

Subjects include Laguna Nocturne Night Scene with Wendy Wirth on April 3, Treasure Island Beauty with Debra Huse on April 6, Iconic Crystal Cove with Mark Fehlman on April 8, Coastal Vistas with Michael Obermeyer on April 13, and Atmospheric Landscapes with Daniel Marshall on April 23.

LOCA and hand

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mike Tauber 

Learn to draw and paint with LOCA and LPAPA 

 Everyone who registers will get a supply list in advance, enjoy the live-stream event, and receive a recording for future reference. Advance registration for each demo is required. The cost is $40, and discounts apply to those joining LPAPA or LOCA membership prior to registration. 

To register, visit the calendar pages at www.locaarts.org or call (949) 363-4700.

 

