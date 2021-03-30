NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

Serandi Salon: at the forefront of style 033021

Serandi Salon: at the forefront of style, service, and creative innovation

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

“There’s a reason that Serandi Salon is at the forefront of hair design,” said Haute Living Magazine. However, to be honest, there are several reasons – and the expertise of Sergio Andrioli and his nine stylists is at the top of that list. One visit will convince you why this salon was also named “Best of Orange County” by the OC Register. 

At the heart of this cosmopolitan salon is creative innovator Sergio Andrioli – hence the salon name Serandi, a combination of his first and last name. Reviews name him as one of the most sought-after hair stylists in Orange County. Andrioli has made a name for himself by constantly pushing the boundaries of traditional cutting and styling techniques. 

Growing up in both Italy and Argentina, Andrioli began his career over three decades ago in Argentina. He quickly became the stylist among celebrities in the area and worked with some of the most famous European models. 

Sergio Andrioli

Click on photo for a larger image

Sergio Andrioli

The journey that culminated with the opening of his salon here in 2008 began back in 1990 when he visited the St. Regis in Newport Beach for a year of apprenticeship. 

“Then I went back to Argentina, and 11 years later (right after 9/11), they asked me to come back when they were opening up the St. Regis in Dana Point,” says Sergio. 

In 2002, Sergio returned to Orange County and within two years, he became the Artistic and Educational Director at the St. Regis and was recognized as the top hair stylist. It proved to be an environment which gave him the opportunity to let his artistic inclinations flourish – he began to style celebrities like Barbra Streisand.

“I styled at the St. Regis for almost seven years,” he says, “then I saw this building.”

In 2008, when he opened Serandi Salon behind Spa by Josephine, 80 percent (or more) of his clients followed him from the St. Regis. 

Serandi moved to the current location in 2010. “This space was vacant, and I couldn’t have a vacant space in front, so I moved in here,” Andrioli says.

It’s a large spectacular salon with ocean views – and to top it off, a big bonus in Laguna, a parking structure with eight spaces designated for clients. 

Sergio with client

Click on photo for a larger image

Sergio with client 

For Andrioli, timely training throughout the year on new products and creative precision skills is essential for the success of “Team Serandi.”

Christine Veazey opened the salon with him 13 years ago. “Now I work only part-time to be with my family more,” she says. “I love the teamwork and especially the continuing education Sergio provides, so we can keep up with what’s new.”

Brian Pallas, who has been Veazey’s client for five years, says, “I’ve lived in Laguna for more than 30 years. I got to know Christine, who started with Sergio, and she’s fabulous. She’s got the touch. I’ve been to a lot of salons in town, and this is the best one – and I love the parking garage.”

Sergio attributes much of his success to listening to his clients.

“I’ve been doing hair for 30 years, and as I got older, I learned to communicate better. I understand what clients want, which is just as important as doing hair.”

His client Cindy Griesemer attests to that, “I’ve been coming here for a couple of years. Sergio is an artist and goes above and beyond and listens to what I want. I’m always happy, and I leave having a nice experience.” 

Serandi Salon staff

Click on photo for a larger image

Top row, left to right: Blake Masters, Arthur Margain, Erin Bliss, Giorgina Mohseni, Mai Nguyen; Bottom row, left to right: Clarissa Saiz, Arlene Long, Sergio Andrioli, Christine Veazey, Melanie Hanna

Stylist Arthur Margain, who has lived in the area of Huntington Beach and Newport Heights for 20 years, has been with Andrioli since June. He loves the friendly staff and the beautiful surroundings. “I previously worked at Hampton Salon in Newport Beach and all my clients followed me to Serandi. My clients love this salon.” 

Mai Nguyen also started in June. “The salon has a wonderful friendly staff.” 

One of Andrioli’s long-term stylists, Melanie Hana, has been with him for seven years. “I love it here – it’s very easy-going, right on beach, and my clients are amazing.”

The best products and training

One of the reasons Serandi Salon stays at the forefront of hair design is Andrioli’s emphasis on educating his staff. 

Using only the best products – Keratase, Oribe, Goldwell, and Wella – he’s also an educator for Bumble and Bumble and keeps his stylists abreast of new techniques and products by bringing in educational teachers and conducting training sessions. 

Jewelry by Karla Pattur

Click on photo for a larger image

Jewelry by Karla Pattur

Stylist Erin Bliss has been at Serandi for four years. “I love it here. Not only is it beautiful, it’s very warm and inviting. The hairdressers are experienced and seasoned. Sergio supports the staff with education and builds teamwork. Most of us have had a lot of experience and are grateful to be working with people who have a passion and love for what they do. It’s a pleasure to come to work – it feels like family.”

“I’ve been at the salon for two years,” says stylist Giorgina Mohseni. “It’s a very positive international atmosphere – the staff works as a team and to come here feels amazing.”

As proof of Giorgina’s talents, Lisa Bowler, one of her client says, “I followed her to this salon.” 

Sergio’s assistant Clarissa Saiz agrees, “Working with him is wonderful. He has so much experience and expertise.”

One service that clients probably won’t receive at any other salon resulted from a cancer scare Sergio had five years ago. After discovering a melanoma on his back, he now checks client’s scalps for melanomas. 

“Most stylists don’t check for melanoma spots when they do client’s hair. I have found spots on two of my clients, and they can’t stop saying thank you.”

Stations safely distanced

Click on photo for a larger image

Stations safely distanced 

Stylist Arlene Long came to Serandi from the Hotel Laguna. Her station has a magnificent view of the ocean. “I’ve been here six years. It’s a great place to work, and I love the ocean view. I came here from Atlanta and heard about their reputation. It felt right. I landed in a good spot.”

Local Karen Metcalfe has been coming to Long for two years. “My hair has never looked so good. Better than in the last 50 years. I love this salon. Everyone is so welcoming and friendly. I came to Arlene because she had amazing reviews on Yelp.”

Pandemic

Just as most businesses during the past year, Serandi Salon suffered three closures. Luckily, they have an outside patio and kept three or four stylists during that time. 

“All nine stations are full now and business is slowly coming back,” Sergio says. 

Alterations were made so that the stations are farther apart, partitions have been put in place, and they adhere to all the CDC guidelines. The space is meticulously clean.

Serandi Salon exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

Serandi Salon is located at 1833 S Coast Hwy

Outside of the salon, during his spare time, Andrioli paddleboards and hikes. His mother lives in Mission Viejo and his two daughters, 15-year-old Giuliana and 16-year-old Valentina, live in Coto de Caza. Although his father is still in Argentina, Andrioli visits him frequently.

Considering the strange quirk that makes clients talk about their private lives with their stylists, it’s not surprising that there have been some humorous situations over the years.

The lighter side

Andrioli says, “One of our male clients had a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, and an ex-wife, and they all came to the salon to different stylists. We had to make sure we scheduled appointments so that their paths never crossed.”

Another funny anecdote occurred during one of the salon’s Halloween parties in which guys were to come dressed as saints and ladies as angels. “I was dressed as Jesus,” says Andrioli. “My hair was long then. A client had just gotten out of the hospital after an operation and asked me to stop by and trim her bangs because she didn’t feel well enough to come into the salon. So I went to her house dressed as Jesus. Her response was, ‘I was blind, but because of Jesus, now I see.’”

The consensus from clients is that Andrioli and his staff are true artists, and Serandi Salon is where it all comes together – to make everyone more beautiful – or handsome – whatever the case may be. 

Serandi Salon is located at 1833 S Coast Hwy.

For more information, go to www.serandi.com or call (949) 715-5115 for an appointment.

 

