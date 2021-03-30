NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 26  |  March 30, 2021

Orange County progresses from Red Tier to Orange 033021

Orange County progresses from Red Tier to Orange on Wednesday, March 31

Today, March 30, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced that effective Wednesday, March 31, Orange County (OC) will move into the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy after having successfully achieved Orange Tier metrics for two weeks.

As a result, many local businesses and activities in OC will either be allowed to expand capacity or resume operations. Please visit the State’s website at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy, enter Orange in the County field and business or activity of interest in the Activity field, and click the Get Latest Risk Levels button to view its status under the Orange Tier.

As an additional resource, residents may visit here for the activities and businesses that are permitted under each Tier by the State.

Continued adherence to non-medical public health mitigation measures such as wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth, washing hands frequently with soap and water, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and practicing physical distancing from those outside your household will help limit the impact of variants circulating in Southern California, particularly as more indoor activities open and expand operations.

Residents who have not yet received a vaccination against COVID-19 are encouraged to register at www.Othena.com to be placed in the virtual waiting room and notified when it is their turn to schedule an appointment. For the latest eligibility guidelines, please visit https://coronavirus.egovoc.com/covid-19-vaccination-distribution. Those needing assistance with Othena may call the County of Orange’s COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at (714) 834-2000.

Additional information and resources:

OC COVID-19 case count information as reported to the OC Health Care Agency: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc.

Vaccines Administered in OC dashboard: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/vaccines-administered-oc

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

 

