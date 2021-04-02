NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 27  |  April 2, 2021

Dennis' Tidbits 040221

Dennis' Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

April 2, 2021

April brings summerlike temps and more sunlight

Dennis 5March came to a close with summerlike temps after a near record chilly month. A late in the season Santana wind on Wednesday morning warmed things up early as it was already 77 degrees by 9 a.m., and it topped out at 87 degrees early in the afternoon with clear, sunny skies. Although quite rare, Santanas do occasionally occur in late March. One Santana wind event on March 26, 1988, pushed the mercury all the way up to 95, an all-time record for the month that still stands.

Now it’s April – when things begin to warm up with an average hi-lo of 70-52 as the sun gets much higher in the mid-day sky. We’ll get nearly twelve and a half hours of possible sunshine since we’re gaining about three minutes per day between sunrise and sunset. Way back when, it used to be we wouldn’t move our time pieces ahead by one hour until the last Sunday in April. 

Daylight Savings only went from the last Sunday in April until the last Sunday in October. Then they moved the beginning of Daylight Savings up to the first Sunday in April but left it alone in late October. Now it goes from the second Sunday in March until the first Sunday in November, and it’s been that way for quite some time now.

Our hottest April day was on April 6, 1989, with a blistering 101. Our coldest April night was 35 on April 10, 1975. Normal April rainfall in Laguna is about 1.2 inches with our wettest Aprils having been 6.02 inches in 1958 and 1965, with second place going to April of 1983 with 5.16 inches. Around one in four or five Aprils goes rainless. 

April ocean temps can vary quite a bit from year to year – with the average about 58 – but the temp extremes are significant, ranging from a low of 49 in April of 1974 and a high of 75 in April of 1997. Of course, a strong La Nina produced the record cold and a mega El Nino was responsible for the 75 degrees in 1997. That year the water was already 70 by April 1st, reaching a ridiculous 75 by Tax Day. That year, 70 plus temps went on a record run until November 20th, a run of 235 consecutive days with 70 plus water temps. That’s a record I’m sure won’t be broken anytime soon, although as you know, weather always has a new surprise in store for us!

Check this out: On December 29, 2018, the NOAA-20 satellite sent information that the coldest temperature ever recorded in a cloud occurred during a super cell thunderstorm that was going on northeast of Australia – as the top of that intense cumulonimbus cloud recorded a temperature of 168.1 degrees below zero! The top of that cloud reached into the tropopause at an estimated 67,000 ft. above sea level. Strong updrafts occur in a severe thunderstorm and cool up to five degrees per thousand feet in elevation, so a lot of times, the temp will get as low as 150 below zero – but 168.1? That storm was one strong puppy! Cloud tops in a thunderstorm around here very rarely make it to 30,000 ft. so that gives you an idea of just how strong that updraft was in that particular storm. 

Have a wonderful weekend, ALOHA!

 

