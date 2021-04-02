NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 27  |  April 2, 2021

ECW delivers clothing donations 040221

ECW delivers clothing donations to Working Wardrobes

ECW delivers ladies

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mark Clymer

The Episcopal Church Women (ECW) of St. Mary’s Laguna Beach collected clothing donations for Working Wardrobes, an organization that empowers job seekers by providing counseling, skills, and clothing. President Linda Bratcher (on right) and Corresponding Secretary Cristina Calderon delivered the generous donations on Saturday, March 27. For the photo, they momentarily removed their masks (which are still visible).

 

