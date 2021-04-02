NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 27  |  April 2, 2021

Guest Column

Can’t let go of a judgment? This prayer will help

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

This week I want to share a beautiful prayer you can use whenever you’re struggling to let go of a judgment. 

I believe that all issues must be brought to spirit for healing. Without a spiritual intervention, we stay stuck in the judgment cycle, but when we call on a spiritual relationship of our own understanding, we can replace our fear-based judgments with love. When we surrender our issues to a power greater than ourselves, divine order unfolds.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

When we pray, we surrender to spiritual guidance 

It doesn’t matter whether you believe in God, spirit, or the energy of the Universe. As long as you have a desire to be free from judgment, that’s all you need to establish a spiritual connection. 

If you’ve never prayed before or haven’t done it in a long time, just know that the desire to release judgment is itself a prayer. So, you already know how to pray! 

As I have said before, praying isn’t about asking for a specific outcome. Instead, we must ask spirit to help us return our thoughts back to love. The secret to prayer is to forget what we think we need and surrender to spiritual guidance instead. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

For help with surrender, here’s a prayer that I used in weekend retreat – I wrapped up a group meditation with a prayer to surrender our blocks to a power far greater than us. Read these beautiful worlds to this prayer or create one of your own inspired by it. It will help you surrender and trust that you are being taken care of.

Eyes closed, eyes closed:

We call on all the guidance of the highest truth and compassion to enter this space today…

We surrender our blocks to care of a power far, far greater than us…

We surrender my burdens fully and completely and I trust in this moment that the power of this shared intention… 

This shared community and this shared commitment has the power to shift our energy, to shift our focus…shift our limitations…shift our doubts and fear…

And lead us into the belief system, far beyond our physical sight…a belief system of love…a belief system of joy…a belief system of spirit…a belief system of connection, kindness, and peace… 

And we trust and we know that all we need will be presented to us…only if we release the blocks to the presence of love within us… 

There is away is way through every burden, through every block…take a deep breath in and releaseeee…and when you’re ready open your eyes… 

Follow the guidance you receive 

Here’s the really cool thing about surrendering: When you ask for guidance, it comes fast. Your inner guide is like a wise, loving, and patient teacher who knows exactly how to communicate with you so their message will resonate. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Pray for help 

Guidance may come through a song, a book, a friend, a strong intuitive knowing, or an encounter with someone like a teacher or religious leader. There are infinite ways to receive direction, and it doesn’t matter how you get there. What matters is that you’re willing to ask for help. 

After you pray for help, your job is to pay attention to that guidance. 

This step is simple, but at first it might challenge your logical mind. You may have no clue how to pay attention to loving guidance. 

The idea of receiving it might freak you out, or you may feel skeptical. That’s okay – just keep praying. In time you will feel relief. As long as you stay surrendered through prayer, eventually you’ll learn to pay attention to the loving guidance you’re receiving. 

A powerful surrender prayer 

This is a prayer that I know will help you let go of judgment and receive spiritual guidance. 

When we surrender our concerns, our issues to a power far greater ourselves, divine order opens up. 

Begin by choosing a judgment that you’re holding onto. You can think it to yourself, write it down, sor say it out loud. 

Now say the surrender prayer: 

Dear inner guide, I need help with my judgment toward _______. 

I’m ready to surrender this now. I welcome in the presence of love to guide me back to truth and grace. I’m ready to release this judgment and see through the eyes of love. 

This prayer is perfect if you’re feeling stuck and resistant toward releasing your judgment. Use it to enter a new energetic state that supports your desire to be free from attack thoughts. This is a practice in letting go and allowing. 

If this prayer resonates with you, you can say it every day to turn over your judgment to the care of spirit. 

Let me know how this prayer goes for you. What judgment are you turning over to spirit? How do you feel upon saying the prayer? 

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr.Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

