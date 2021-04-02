NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 27  |  April 2, 2021

LBHS Surf takes big win over JSerra 040221

LBHS Surf takes big win over JSerra, 56-36 

The Laguna Beach High School Surf Team had another successful event this past weekend, dominating the field with several surfers making the finals and taking wins in their respective divisions. It was an exciting day of surf competition at the Scholastic Surf Series event held at San Clemente Pier last Sunday. 

The event started with team competition and Laguna Beach High School was up against JSerra. Everyone surfed really well, and the team took the overall win by a good margin, 53-36. Some of the team helped out in multiple divisions and the entire team advanced to the individual competition. 

Top Overall Wins and Finalists were Christian Schenk, Lillie Kulber, and Dylan Zoller.

LBHS Surf Lillie and Scout

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lillie Kulber and Scout Mitchell

The weather was a beautiful summer-like day, although the surf was pretty small and challenging, in the 2-ft. range. The entire team did their part and surfed really well and enjoyed the amazing weather. The team had a number of excellent scores posted from our surfers throughout the day. 

Dylan Zoller kicked off the finals with a win in the Bodyboard. Christian Schenk and Lilie Kulber dominated the Men’s and Women’s Shortboard respectively, both posting several outstanding rides throughout the day to stand out and win their overall divisions. 

Lillie also pitched in double duty in Longboard along with Scout Mitchell. Scout had a good day as well and made it to the finals in Longboard placing 3rd. 

LBHS Surf Dylan

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dylan Zoller won the Bodyboard Division and his overall division

In the Men’s Shortboard, Laguna placed four of the six finalists. Freshman Maddox Rapp was ripping all day and made his second final, this time taking 3rd overall; he also helped out in Longboard. Meanwhile Tyson Lockhart, usually a standout, was skunked in the final and finished in 5th. Ryan Magee was on fire all day, winning his semifinal to jump straight into the finals. Unfortunately, he had to leave before the final so he finished 6th overall. Just missing out on the finals, but surfing really well throughout the day, were Ryan Halloran and Dane Cameron. Both surfers helped out with double duty in Shortboard and Longboard and were impressive.

Next up will be the Scholastic Surf Series State Championships on April 24-25 at Southside Oceanside Harbor.

Coaches Alisa Cairns and Scott Finn say, “Thanks to our large support of family and friends who came out and cheered on the team!”

 

