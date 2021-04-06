NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 28  |  April 6, 2021

Simplify your TV time 040621

Simplify your TV time (because pandemic life is complicated enough)

A good cable TV package and strong internet connection for streaming your favorite movies and shows are must-haves for every family, even after the pandemic is over. It can get complicated toggling between streaming apps and multiple remotes, adding frustration to what should be a simple, relaxing time. 

Cox Contour TV lets you watch what you want, your way – no fuss. 

Everything in One Place, With One Remote 

There’s so much great programming out there to watch, Contour TV makes switching between Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video as easy as changing the channel using one remote control. Cox Contour allows users to automatically access every title on their Netflix, YouTube, and Prime accounts, as well as Cox On Demand, all in one place. 

You can do it all with one remote, too – the Contour voice remote is all you need. Use voice commands to easily search across your streaming apps, live TV, or Cox On Demand for what you want to watch. Search by title, actor, genre, or even a movie quote.

Simplify your TV couple

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Cox Communications

Cox is all about accessibility and making it easier for customers to connect with the people and things that matter most. To help those who have lost their fine motor skills, Cox has launched a new feature on Contour TV that lets customers with physical disabilities browse their cable guide using their eyes. Accessible Web Remote for Contour gives people living with conditions like paraplegia, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) the same access to their TV programming as customers with the latest edition of Contour, and works in tandem with a customer’s equipment such as a sip and puff system. 

Cox Contour customers can visit https://webremote.cox.com to sync their device and begin changing channels, set a recording, search for programming within the Contour guide, and access integrated streaming apps, all with a glance of their eyes. 

What to Watch 

Now that you’ve got access to all your TV and movies in one place, what to watch? Here are some of our top picks for April. 

For sports fans excited that baseball season is here, these titles are available on Cox On Demand on Contour…

--A League of Their Own

--42

--Rookie of the Year 

For the outdoor enthusiasts celebrating Earth Day on April 22...

--Planet Earth: One Amazing Day (available on Cox On Demand)

--Brave Blue World (available on Netflix)

For movie buffs who can’t wait for this year’s Academy Awards on April 25...

--Go to Cox On Demand and search the Award Winners movie category, featuring Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Animated Film, and Best Foreign Film winners from years past.

--Some of the greats available on Cox On Demand: Parasite, Lord of the Rings, Return of the King, Rocky, and The Sound of Music

--Don’t forget to say “Free Movies” into your Contour voice-activated remote control to find a library of free movies.

Learn more at www.cox.com/residential/tv

This is paid content by Cox Communications. Cox provides residents in the Laguna Beach area with digital cable television, telecommunications, and home automation services. Cox also provides scholarships to local high school students in its service area through its Cox Cares Foundation. For more information, visit www.cox.com.

 

