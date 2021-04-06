NewLeftHeader

few clouds

68.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 28  |  April 6, 2021

Obit Black 040621

Obituary

Darwin Francis Black 

April 21,1929 - December 20, 2020

Darwin Black closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Darwin Francis Black

Dar always remembered his Midwestern roots. Even after he moved to California in the 60s, for many years he drove back to Iowa to visit for a few months in the summer. He also visited England to see relatives and a castle owned by his ancestors.

He lived a full life to the end, sharing his time between his home in Laguna Beach and a place in Palm Springs. He was very sociable and had a large circle of friends who will always have fond memories and really miss him.

Like Johnny Carson, you can take the boy out of the Midwest, but you cannot take the Midwest out of the boy.

Darwin Black cigarette

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Darwin Black in his younger days

In memory of Darwin, loved ones will be gathering on what would have been his 92nd birthday, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Join together on the corner of Beach and Ocean in Laguna Beach anytime between 8-10 a.m. Pick up a coffee and join together in remembering our friend. If you’re still distancing, drive by and give a honk. 

Come join and celebrate what would have been Darwin Black’s 92nd Birthday. Loved ones are meeting at the corner of Beach and Ocean from 8-10 a.m. on Wednesday April 21, 2021.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.