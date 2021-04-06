NewLeftHeader

few clouds

68.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 28  |  April 6, 2021

FOA Foundation awards $100K in grants 040621

FOA Foundation awards $100K in grants for Laguna Beach arts community

The FOA Foundation is pleased to announce the seventeen selected recipients awarded $100,000 total in arts grants for 2021. The FOA Foundation helps fund the many art-related nonprofits in the Laguna Beach community, emphasizing the enrichment of children and young adults in all disciplines of art.

“The FOA Foundation is a longtime sponsor of the Laguna Beach community’s nonprofit art organizations. During these difficult times, the Foundation is proud to support local organizations and venues that provide education and experience in all the arts to our youth,” said FOA Foundation President Bob Earl. “We hope to increase the cultural experience for young people, giving them a foundation for future appreciation and possibly a lifetime participation in the world of art.”

FOA Foundation awards

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

A Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach kinder-buddy participating in the organization’s live Art from the Heart program via Zoom in the Virtual Clubhouse

The FOA Foundation is a six-member board of trustees who oversees and administers the program including Bob Earl (president and treasurer), John Campbell (vice president), Jacquie Moffett (secretary), Kathy Jones, Kirsten Whalen, and Jeff Redeker.

The 2021 Art Grants recipients are:

--Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

--Festival of Arts

--Laguna Art Museum

--Laguna Beach Chamber Singers, Inc.

--Laguna Beach High School Art Department

--Laguna Beach High School Band Boosters

--Laguna Beach High School Ceramics

--Laguna Beach Live!

--Laguna Beach Seniors, Inc.

--Laguna College of Art & Design

--Laguna Community Concert Band

--Laguna Dance Festival

--Laguna Playhouse

--Laguna Plein Air Painters Association

--LagunaTunes Community Chorus

--LOCA, Inc.

--Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund

In 1989, the Festival of Arts with a $1.5 million donation established the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, in order to guarantee annual financial support for the arts in Laguna Beach. 

The FOA Foundation, co-founded by John Rayment and David Young, was designed to hold these funds in a permanent endowment. The earnings and income from this endowment would be distributed annually in the form of scholarships to graduates of Laguna Beach High School and as grants to nonprofit art organizations and educational institutions in and about the city of Laguna Beach. 

The FOA Foundation operates independently from the Festival of Arts. In 2007, the Festival of Arts assumed the financial responsibility of the art scholarships, enabling The FOA Foundation to focus on its grant program for local nonprofit art organizations.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.