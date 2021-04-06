NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 28  |  April 6, 2021

LAM and Laguna Beach Live 040621

LAM and Laguna Beach Live! present Live! at the Museum on Thursday

On Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m., Laguna Art Museum and Laguna Beach Live! are partnering for Live! at the Museum. This virtual concert will feature cellist Alex Grenbaum for a solo performance.

As cellist of the Hausmann Quartet, Alex Greenbaum is an Artist-in-Residence at San Diego State University, where he teaches cello and chamber music. 

One of the principal cellists of The Knights, Alex has performed and recorded throughout the U.S. and Europe, appearing at the festivals of Caramoor, Dresden, Ojai, Ravinia, and Tanglewood, as well as in the Canary Islands and Carnegie Hall with Osvaldo Golijov’s Pasión.

An avid chamber musician and passionate advocate for new music, Alex has been a member of the Tarab Cello Ensemble and Hutchins East, performed often with the FLUX Quartet, appeared with Newband, and at Music at the Anthology (MATA). 

Grenbaum has performed as soloist with the Lehman Concert Artists, National Repertory Orchestra, and Brandywine Chamber Orchestra. His varied interests have led to collaborations with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Shen Wei Dance Arts, Malashock Dance, and the Mark Morris Dance Group. 

In San Diego, Alex is a mainstay on the Art of Élan chamber series, an affiliated artist with San Diego New Music, a member of the San Diego Baroque Soloists, and Ensemble-in-Residence at Mainly Mozart with the Hausmann Quartet.

To view Thursday’s performance, click here.

 

