 April 9, 2021

Dennis' Tidbits

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

April 9, 2021

The graying of Laguna

Dennis 5Ocean temps are slowly crawling out of the chilly zone and are now at 61-65 in the county, with 61 in Huntington and Newport, 62 here in Laguna, and up to 65 in San Clemente.

Our rainfall total for the 2020-21 season is still locked in at 4.19 inches. At this point it is the second driest season on record, second only to the 3.71 total from the 2006-07 season.

There are three things in life that are set in stone: death, taxes, and the annual springtime marine layer, and we’ve been seeing that each morning as of late. April’s normally not too bad as a rule, but then we get to deal with May Gray and June Gloom. The amount of gray we get each spring varies from year to year.

As you know by now, winds from a high pressure will always blow towards a low pressure that’s hundreds of miles away. Our prevailing Eastern Pacific High is a few hundred miles offshore, while a low forms over the Lower Colorado River Valley. In Southern California it’s called a thermal low when the lower desert region in the spring begins to heat up significantly from winter readings, creating a pressure and temperature gradient. 

The hot dry conditions found in that desert atmosphere will encounter much cooler and more moist winds coming off the cool Pacific Ocean. It might be 100 in Blythe or Thermal, but ocean temps will be as much as 40 or more degrees cooler than those found in the lower desert. A coastal eddy forms with considerable fog or low stratus clouds – this is known as the Catalina Eddy, which is not a pool shark from Avalon, but rather a counter-clockwise motion in the lower atmosphere causing the all-too-familiar marine layer.

This layer can be as shallow as a ground fog at the beach with minimal penetration inland only hugging the immediate coast, or sometimes the thicker layers can get over a mile thick and can spread as far inland as the coastal-facing slopes of our local mountains. The surrounding atmosphere is always stable, so precipitation amounts to a tenth of an inch from the thicker layers in the form of heavy drizzle or very light rain, usually occurring during the morning hours. During these thicker events, clearing is minimal or none at all, resulting in the May Gray and June Gloom.

Usually April isn’t too bad with a normal April seeing clearing by mid to late-morning with maybe only two or three totally gloomy days. There have been a few exceptions to the rule, like in April of 1983, when we had a very wet April with over five inches of rain from a fairly steady procession of Pacific storm fronts that kept our local atmosphere well flushed out. In May there are a few more days with day-long gray, and when it does clear, it usually doesn’t happen until noon or later. The gloomy May days can vary from year to year but around 6-7 days are gloomy. June is the main month for gloom with an average of around 12-15 gloomy days, primarily during the first three weeks of the month, but they then tail off as we get closer to July. 

Our best year for minimal gloom was in 1996, when there were only two days in all of May and June of that year, but then you get a year like 1982 when May of that year saw 25 gloomy days in May and 26 such days in June. Then the summer got nice. We’ve actually had three different summers when the sun hardly ever came out all summer, and that was 1967, 1973, and 1991. Had enough? Me too. 

See y’all next Tuesday and have a great weekend, ALOHA!

 

