 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

Give the phone a “break” – April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) encourages drivers to give the phone a break and focus on the road. Throughout the month of April, LBPD will have additional officers on patrol specifically looking for drivers who violate the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

According to the 2020 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, more than 75 percent of surveyed drivers listed “Distracted Driving because of TEXTING” as their biggest safety concern.

“A driver’s number one focus should be on the road. Anything that distracts you from the task of driving, especially a phone, puts yourself and others at risk,” Captain Jeff Calvert said. “Not driving distracted is a simple, but significant behavior change.”

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel. Drivers under 18 are not allowed to use a phone for any reason, including hands-free.

If you need to make a call or send a text, pull over and park at a safe location. Drivers should silence their phones or put the phone out of reach, such as in the glove box or trunk.

Funding for these Distracted Driving operations is provided to the Laguna Beach Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 

