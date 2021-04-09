NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

Guest Column

Do affirmations work?

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Affirmations are our way of opening ourselves up to the best that we are, and to the best that the Universe and our loving Creator wants for us. 

Repeating empowering intentional affirmations gets us out of our own way, and removes the blocks, fears, and negative patterns set up by the ego. Through affirmations, we say “yes” to the goodness of both our authentic selves and the fullest potential of life.

It has been suggested that there is nothing that influences one more than the power of one’s own voice, and I have witnessed that to be true over and over again in my own life. 

It is hard for our limited ego to believe or accept that what we say has any power at all, and yet we can immediately recognize the correlation between what we claim with our own words and the experiences we have.

Even in the Bible we are told we have power in our words. “In the beginning was the word and the word was with God. And the word was God.” (John 1:1) In this statement we are being guided to recognize that our words have unlimited power, and what flows from our lips will absolutely continue into our lives.

This becomes especially true when words are repeated and spoken with feeling. Feeling is the animating force behind all words, thoughts, and beliefs, making them come alive. Knowing this, we cannot help but realize that we are divine magicians in the making. We all have a magic wand in our words and do yield it in our lives, albeit often recklessly. We simply have not yet learned how to wield and control our magic in a way that serves our highest purpose.

We are divine magicians in the making.

As we approach the dawning of a new era, it is time to accept that we are powerful beings of light coming out of the shadows. Affirmations teach our ego to serve our Spirit within instead of fighting it. Affirmations take conscious control of our power. If we intentionally and regularly affirm our holiness, and enthusiastically express our desired experiences and creations with authentic feeling, they will flow gracefully into being before our eyes.

Affirmations give your personal direction to a Universe that wants to serve you. By vocalizing those experiences we yearn for, the Universe learns how to guide us. Affirmations take ownership of the blessings we seek. They invite the Universal Mother – Father God, source of all goodness and love, into partnership with our unique personal flow of Spirit and free us from working in futility, alone and separate from Source.

Affirmations must be positive

We are powerful beings of light coming out of the shadows.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

Three elements of successful affirmations

Because positive affirmations are written in the language of the brain, they follow a very specific formula.

It turns out, our brains are pretty strict and straightforward about their linguistic rules. Here are the guidelines:

--Don’t use past or future tenses. Positive affirmations are always in the present. If you see a positive affirmation that says, “I will…,” “I used to…” or “I’m going to…” then this is not an affirmation. Your brain will only ever optimally respond to positive present tense affirmations such as “I am calm.

--Positive affirmations only include positive words. If you see a “positive” affirmation that has words like “don’t,” “can’t” or “won’t,” it’s not positive! It takes your brain a lot of extra work to evoke meaning from negative statements as it is wired to seek out positive instruction. For example – “I’m never worried” to “I’m always calm.”

--Speak confidently, as if your positive affirmation were true – a hard, solid fact. Statements that contain words like “might” and “could” aren’t nearly as powerful as statements that contain words like “am” and “do”. For example – “I could be calm in every situation” vs “I am calm in every situation.” Your brain will respond to this even if secretly you don’t believe it to be accurate. When you come across an affirmation that makes you squirm in discomfort, it’s a good sign that it’s exactly the affirmation you need to repeat.

Recommended affirmations for work

If you’re looking to improve your overall job performance, find a new job, change careers, or improve relationships with clients and coworkers, use the affirmations below.

--I further my career with every action I take.

--I am enthusiastic and excited about my work.

--My job brings me financial abundance.

--My coworkers love being around me.

--I am focused and productive at work.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

