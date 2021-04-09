NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

Guest Column

Tune in to KXFM on April 19 to hear from our new city arborist 

By Barbara and Greg MacGillivray

A month ago, our City Council/Public Works announced the hiring of a new City Arborist to fill the seven-month vacant position for leading the City’s Urban Forest Management Program. This was widely celebrated by all of us who love Laguna’s historically artistic and health-providing arboreal cover. Our wise City Council/Public Works teams persevered through COVID challenges to hire Matthew Barker as our new arborist.

Matthew has more than 11 years of prior tree care experience, coming to us from his Municipal Arborist position with the City of Alexandria, Virginia. Prior to that he was an arborist and tree climbing specialist for the Architect of the Capitol, maintaining the trees on the extensive grounds of the U.S. Capitol. Our beautiful canopy will certainly benefit not only from his tree expertise but also his tender touch!

Arborist Matthew Barker

It was while at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, that Matthew decided to switch from neuroscience studies and petri dishes to follow his youthful passion for the Tree Community and its Ecology. And passion is what defines Matthew. You can hear this passion in his upcoming radio interview on the “Mornings with Ed” show on KXFM 104.7 on Monday, April 19 at 8:30 a.m. We encourage everyone to tune in!

Matthew will explain both his love for trees and what he’s learned about this very special arboreal community, as well as present this year’s Arbor Day plans, which he immediately took on upon his hiring. A special addition to this year’s livestreamed Arbor Day Tree-planting, scheduled for National Arbor Day on April 30, will be a youth outreach feature designed by Matthew and his PW team. 

All LBUSD students are now encouraged to participate in this year’s Arbor Day Art Contest by providing entries with the theme of “What Trees Mean to Me.” Multiple media including poems, paintings, or drawings can be submitted, in a format no larger than 8” x 5” x 11”, to the City Hall check-in area until April 26. Winners will be announced during our live streamed Arbor Day, April 30. The winning pieces will be displayed in City Hall and each winner will receive a tree-themed gift box. 

We are so happy to welcome Matthew, his wife, and daughter to our community.

 

