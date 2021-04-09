NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

FOA’s “Concerts on the Screen” gets funky 040921

FOA’s “Concerts on the Screen” gets funky with Brian Bromberg’s Big Bombastic Band on April 23

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach in partnership with Yamaha is pleased to announce the next “Concerts on the Screen” performance will take place on Friday, April 23. This virtual concert will showcase Grammy-nominated master of funk and esteemed bassist: Brian Bromberg’s Big Bombastic Band. 

Anticipated to be the grooviest night yet for the Festival’s monthly entertainment series, viewers can tune in to catch the pre-recorded performance on Friday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m. 

FOA's Concerts on

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Darnell Wade

Brian Bromberg performs at the Festival of Arts in 2018 

“Brian Bromberg is considered to be one of the world’s most ground-breaking and diverse bassists of our time. His 2019 performance of ‘Minneapolis, 1987’ saw over 1.2 million virtual views in just a few weeks!” said Susan Davis, Director of Special Events at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. “Brian Bromberg’s Big Bombastic Band was an audience favorite, and we can’t wait to bring his pre-recorded concert into the homes of our fans and patrons.”

Featuring mellow tunes, funky grooves, and live horns for a truly fun and positive energy listening experience, Bromberg’s music is ensconced in memorable melodies, infectious harmonies, and deep pockets. 

From acoustic bass to electric bass, Piccolo bass to synthesizer bass, Bromberg brings the art of bass playing to a new level, commonly using as many as ten or more basses on his recordings. His most recently released album, Thicker Than Water, went to #1 in the country on the Billboard Smooth Jazz charts and #1 on the Smooth Jazz Network charts in 2018.

The virtual “Concerts on the Screen” series is presented in partnership with Yamaha and allows fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorite summer Fine Art Show performances from the comfort of home.

Tickets are $25 per household for the general public and free with registration for Festival members. To register and purchase tickets, visit www.foapom.com/event/virtual-concert-bromberg.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Art Show, visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

 

