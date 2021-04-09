NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

Laguna Food Pantry gets help from 040921

Laguna Food Pantry is blessed with many generous donors. One behind-the-scenes donor is Kathy Morgan, the owner of Sir Speedy Printing + Signs in Irvine.

In January 2019, Kathy met Cynthia Carson, Laguna Food Pantry’s Board Member and Operation Chair, through mutual friends. After learning of Cynthia’s involvement in the Pantry, Kathy wanted to see how she too could help. During the next two years, Kathy donated indoor and outdoor signs and banners, her graphic design expertise, and printed mailers, stationery, notecards, and business cards.

Sir Speedy’s generosity allows the Pantry to save precious dollars that fund groceries for our neighbors in need and also allows the Pantry to communicate with its donors – Kathy even prints the thank-you cards that the Pantry send to each donor.

(L-R) Cynthia Carson, Laguna Food Pantry’s Board Member and Operations Chair, Kathy Morgan, owner of Sir Speedy Printing + Signs, and Anne Belyea, Laguna Food Pantry’s Executive Director

If generously handling all of Laguna Food Pantry’s printing needs without charge wasn’t enough, for the last two years, Kathy has also sent her delivery driver and truck to Norco to pick up cases of donated eggs (from another generous donor) every Wednesday.

The saying goes “it takes a village.” Laguna Food Pantry is fortunate and grateful to have people like Kathy Morgan in our village. 

The Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and is now operating with a drive-through curbside distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit the site once a week. Please pass this information along to anyone who may benefit.

The Laguna Food Pantry is always in need of donations and welcomes your support. To give, go to www.lagunafoodpantry.org/.

 

