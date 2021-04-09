NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

SLCA’s annual meeting on Monday focuses on protecting paradise

Leaders of the South Laguna Civic Association invite the public to attend its annual meeting on Monday, April 12 to celebrate the successes and challenges experienced in South Laguna’s corner of paradise.

The 6 p.m. Zoom meeting will feature video presentations about “the reasons we are so lucky to call South Laguna our home,” said Greg O’Loughlin, the association’s president.

The videos will look at:

--Parks, trails, and open space preservation – accessibility, habitat destruction, and your place to get away from it all.

--Ocean protection – our Marine Protected Area, the effects of the off-shore sewer outfall, and Aliso Creek Estuary.

--Community Garden – the community’s favorite place to gather at a distance.

--Tourist impacts – addressing the increasing number of visitors, their sometimes-antisocial behavior, and the stress they put on emergency personnel.

--South Coast Water District – the urgent need to avoid sewage spills like the one on Thanksgiving of 2019 and the campaign to recover the right to vote for SCWD’s board.

--Coast Highway – the status of the Caltrans project to build a sidewalk, as well as the City’s proposal to impose paid parking.

“We’ll cover how SLCA has addressed these matters and more during its 75-year history – what we have accomplished, and what we have not yet accomplished,” O’Loughlin said.

This will be the first online annual meeting hosted by SLCA, which saw strong attendance for its Zoom-based candidates’ forum last October.

To view the April 12 meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81051506009.

 

