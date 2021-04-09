NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

Laguna Craft Guild returns to Main Beach 040921

Laguna Craft Guild returns to Main Beach Cobblestones again this Sunday

The Laguna Craft Guild will return to the Main Beach Cobblestones this Sunday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to dusk. 

Laguna’s longest-running downtown art fair will feature a dozen or more artists exhibiting their works. Artists participating include jeweler David Nelson, painter/photographer Cliff Wassman, ceramicist Robert Jones, glass artist Muffin Spencer-Devlin, illustrator Laurel Meister, and more. 

Laguna Craft Guild returns

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

From 2019 Laguna Craft Guild show

Although the location has changed over the years, the Laguna Craft Guild continues an over four-decade tradition of setting up their fine arts and crafts on the Main Beach Cobblestones. It began in the early 1970s as a way for local artists and makers to sell their work. It is a non-juried show with two simple rules: artists live in Laguna Beach and they make what they sell. 

The group’s current home is on the Cobblestones next to The Greeter’s Corner Restaurant on 14 Sundays a year. The artists must be present to show their work, so this is a great opportunity for the public to meet the makers and perfect place to pick up a hand-made gift made by local artisans! 

For more information about Laguna Craft Guild, go to www.lagunacraftguild.org.

 

