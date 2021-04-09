NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 29  |  April 9, 2021

Hawthorne home at center of lawsuit alleging city violated CEQA law mandates

By SARA HALL

A disagreement on what qualifies a local residence for exemption from an environmental review has spread outside the neighborhood in North Laguna and reached the courts.

A lawsuit filed in early February by the Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition and Historic Architecture Alliance against the city of Laguna Beach and City Council aims to require the city to set aside all approvals of the residential project at 369 Hawthorne Rd, and reconsider approval only after adequate environmental review and full compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act. The case alleges that the city violated CEQA mandates when the remodel and expansion of the 1920s era home was approved. 

Property owners Ian and Cherlin Kirby, as well as local architect Todd Skenderian, were named as real parties in interest. 

While the indemnity provision is imposed as a standard condition of approval for land use permits and entitlements, it is subject to waiver by the city on a case-by-case basis upon consideration of the underlying facts and circumstances, explained City Attorney Phil Kohn. In relation to the project approved at 369 Hawthorne Rd that is the subject of pending litigation, the city has determined to waive the condition with regard to the costs of defense incurred by the city, he confirmed.

The lawsuit seeks a judgment against the city, not the Kirbys, to comply with CEQA, Coalition and Alliance officials wrote in a prepared statement. 

“It seeks no damages, just environmental compliance,” the statement reads.

A case management conference is scheduled for Tuesday (April 13). Both sides, the lawyers, and the judge will meet to talk about how to handle the case.

Hawthorne home exterior

Courtesy of Cherlin Kirby/Dan Rosenthal

The home at 369 Hawthorne Rd is at the center of a lawsuit regarding CEQA exemption and historical preservation

The project for the house on Hawthorne relied on a categorical exemption from a CEQA review based on the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the treatment of historic properties. 

At the core of the argument is a disagreement on whether or not the project meets the Secretary’s Standards. The Coalition and Alliance argue that it does not, while the Kirbys say it does.

“That’s the crux of the whole thing,” Cherlin Kirby said during a recent phone interview.

The changes to the historic home don’t comply with the Secretary’s Standards, the groups argued in response. 

The key project modifications needed to comply and “protect the integrity of the historic resource” were not required by the city. Even after revisions, “the project’s lack of compliance with the Standards remained ‘egregious,’ foretelling significant adverse impacts,” the lawsuit reads.

Disagreement on the project has been playing out over the past four years, since the Kirbys bought the North Laguna house in 2017. 

Cherlin Kirby had a desire to come home to Laguna Beach after building her career in Los Angeles. The historic house at 369 Hawthorne is next door to her childhood home.

At only about 19 feet across with a hallway cutting the space in half, the house is not livable for the family, Kirby said. The spaces are too small to be comfortable, she added, with one bedroom comparable to laundry room size and a downstairs bathroom similar in size to what might be found on an airplane. Knowing that there was not much usable space and decades of deferred maintenance, the Kirbys decided they were ready to take on a potential remodel project. 

After purchasing the home, they anticipated about 18 months of permitting and renovation work before they would be able to move in. They met with Skendarian, who thought the project was doable and was comfortable with preservation aspect, Kirby said. In the meantime, they live nearby and rent out the house.

Hawthorne home rendering

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB/Todd Skenderian

The rendering for plans for 369 Hawthorne Rd as submitted to the city

The couple hopes to add 1,020 square feet to the existing 1,940-square-foot single-family residence, including an upper-level addition, 437 square-foot attached two-car garage, 174-square-foot elevated deck, pool, spa, pedestrian entry feature, landscaping, and alterations to “K” rated historic registered structure, and historic preservation incentive (maintain existing nonconforming roof height).

The additional space would be used for their kids’ bedrooms, play room, and a garage, Kirby said.

Plans received approval from the planning department, Heritage Committee, Design Review Board, and City Council. But it didn’t go through the process without opposition.

Hawthorne neighbor Dennis Sundman, as well as others, raised several objections during the administrative proceedings for the project. The LB Historic Preservation Coalition also participated, “expressing concerns that the city refused to enforce CEQA requirements,” a prepared joint statement from the Coalition and Alliance reads. 

“As a matter of fairness, no CEQA suit may be brought to challenge a city’s noncompliance with CEQA unless the specific legal objections were raised by a person or group before the project is finally approved,” the statement reads. 

Hawthorne home Kirby family

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Cherlin Kirby/Dan Rosenthal

The Kirby family

The Kirbys have proven that what they are doing will not impact the environment in a negative fashion, said Dan Rosenthal, former member of Historic Preservation Task Force and current member of the city’s Heritage Committee. He is also one of the founders of Laguna Neighbors for Saving Properties and Families, a group formed in direct response to the situation at the Kirby residence.

This is abusing the CEQA law, Rosenthal said.

“Bending it to their individual wills…That’s not what it was meant for,” he said. “If this suit is allowed to stand the tail will wag the dog with regard to CEQA historical preservation in California.”

CEQA isn’t there to stop a remodel, just minimize the impact, Kirby said. It shouldn’t be used as a “loophole” to prevent a project from happening, she added.

“It seems so against preservation to me,” Kirby said.

They followed the steps outlined by the city and were very meticulous, she said.

“We’re not asking for any variances,” she said. “Everything is within the bounds of what we’re allowed to build.”

Opponents to the project spoke up after their submitted their initial plans.

“It felt like they joined forces with the neighbor and were trying to block the project from happening at all,” Kirby said.

While the Kirbys followed the correct administrative steps in pursuing their project, that’s true in every CEQA case, Coalition officials note in the statement. CEQA is “citizen-enforced,” the Coalition and Alliance argue, in order to ensure the law is followed in local project approvals.

“Legal problems occur, as they did here, when city approvals violate California environmental law by failing to conduct review and mitigation of significant impacts to historic resources,” Coalition officials note. “The lawsuit was brought in good faith.”

Despite some criticism of CEQA, legislature and the courts have recognized its benefits, Coalition and Alliance officials point out. 

“The Kirbys had – and still have – a choice to alter their project to comply with relevant Standards that would protect the historic integrity of their 1925 home and resolve the pending CEQA challenge, while allowing very substantial expansion and renovation,” the statement reads.

Although what alterations will make the project compliant in the view of the Coalition and Alliance is also a point of disagreement.

What they’ve suggested isn’t workable, Kirby said.

“We can’t preserve this at museum quality…(but) we’re trying to make it functional and make it last,” she said. “For us, it’s our forever house.”

The ideal outcome would be if the lawsuit was withdrawn and the project was allowed to continue as approved by the city, Kirby said. They have every intention of going to court, and she feels certain the ruling will be in their favor.

“We feel confident we did everything we possibly could to minimize the impact and make it livable,” Kirby said. “No, I don’t think we would walk away…The only reason to walk away would be if it bankrupted us, we don’t have the funds to do this over and over again…. At some point, we have to say enough is enough.”

 

