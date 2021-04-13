NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 30  |  April 13, 2021

Dennis' Tidbits 041321

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

April 13, 2021

Hail yes, in quite a few places

Dennis 5The latest round of severe weather throughout the South and Southeast has produced an unusually heavy and widespread amount of hail, with hailstones the size of baseballs or even bigger. Most severe thunderstorms produce hail but not with the intensity of this particular episode. It’s all about the speed of the updraft that determines the size of a hailstone.

Just to refresh your memory, hailstones are precipitation in the shape of lumps of ice that form during some thunderstorms. Hail can range in size from that of a pea to a softball or once in a while, even larger. The biggest recorded hailstone hit the ground on a farm in Nebraska and was the size of a soccer ball, weighing well over two pounds! Fortunately the soccer-ball-size stone landed in an open field, posing no threat of damage or casualties, despite falling from the sky at nearly 110 mph! It produced a crater two feet wide and several inches deep in that field of soft soil.

Hailstones are usually round, but may also be conical, or irregular in shape, some with pointed projections. While it takes about one million cloud droplets to form a single raindrop, it takes about 10 billion cloud droplets to form a golf-ball-size hailstone.

 Hail is formed when ice pellets (which were initially snowflakes or frozen raindrops) strike supercooled water droplets within a storm cloud. The supercooled water flows over the ice particles and part of it freezes instantly. Some of the unfrozen water remains attached to the growing hailstone until it freezes, and part of it slips away. 

This continues until the weight of the hailstone can no longer be supported by the updrafts, and it falls to the ground. The multiple trips through updrafts and downdrafts result in alternating bands of clear and cloudy ice within a hailstone. 

As many as 25 layers have been counted in one hailstone. The ultimate size of a hailstone is determined by how fast the updraft is and how far above the ground it goes, thus penetrating higher and higher in the cumulonimbus cloud allowing more layers of ice to add to the growing hailstone. The speed of that updraft on steroids that manufactured that soccer-ball-size ice meteorite was in excess of 150 mph! That’s what allowed the surrounding air to keep supporting such a monster!

Let’s break it down: An updraft of 40 mph will usually result in a ping-pong-size hailstone. At 50 mph a golf-ball-size stone will fall. When the updraft reaches 75 mph, you get a tennis-ball-size hailstone. When the updraft is at 90-100 mph, you’re talking baseball size. At 110-120 mph the hailstone reaches softball size, so you can imagine the strength to produce the soccer ball size is off the charts!

Of the thousands of thunderstorms that strike the U.S. each year, only about 10-15 percent produce potentially dangerous hailstones similar to what is going on right now in the South and Southeast. Hail-producing thunderstorms are most frequently found in eastern Colorado, Nebraska, and Wyoming, but they’ve occurred in all 50 states at some point. 

The city of Cheyenne, Wyoming, observes the most hailstorm days per year, averaging nearly a dozen, but second place for frequency would go to the Western Plains, the Midwest, the Ohio Valley, the Deep South, and Southeast. We even get an occasional hailstorm out here, but it’s mostly marble size or smaller, as the surrounding atmosphere is nowhere near as unstable as other areas, because the tops of cumulonimbus clouds around here only extend upwards of 25,000 ft at the most.

Damage estimates from hailstorms alone reach up to nearly a billion dollars annually in the U.S. The most costly single hailstorm in the U.S. struck on July 11, 1990, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and resulted in $625 million in damages. Baseball-size hailstones pelted thousands of roofs, vehicles, windows, and other property.

Hail also causes injuries but rarely death, believe it or not. In fact, during the 20th century, only two deaths were reportedly due to hail – one was a farmer in Lubbock, Texas, in 1930, and the other was an infant in Fort Collins, Colorado, in 1979. Injuries too are sparse, but more common. 

When I was in Weather School in Amarillo AFB, I witnessed baseball-size hail on April 1, 1967. What a thrill that was, at least for me. I love watching severe weather as long as I’m in a safe place.

See y’all of Friday, ALOHA!

 

