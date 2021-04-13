NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 30  |  April 13, 2021

Laguna Dance Festival receives $5,000 grant 041321

Laguna Dance Festival receives $5,000 grant from the FoA Foundation

The Laguna Dance Festival (LDF) wishes to thank the FoA Foundation for its generous grant of $5,000 in support of LDF’s educational programming, including its LIVE Summer Intensive, June 14-19, in partnership with OC Music & Dance. This week-long dance intensive will be taught by acclaimed choreographers and teachers including Jodie Gates, LDF Founder and Artistic Director, Professor, and architect of USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance. Other esteemed faculty members are Maria Kowroski, principal dancer for NYC Ballet; Fiona Lummis, Netherlands Dance Theatre; Jermaine Spivey, Crystal Pite’s Kidd Pivot; Spenser Theberge, formerly with Ballet Gulbenkian; and Krystal Matsuyama-Tsai, freelance artist.

This summer LDF is offering 15 students in underserved communities scholarships to attend. You can help in this effort by contributing $500 in support of a student.

This grant enables LDF to continue fulfilling its mission of providing outstanding dance education to young artists. The Laguna Dance Festival is one of Orange County’s major cultural art events as well as an important showcase for new and established dance companies and artists. 

Check LDF’s website for other details and performances at www.lagunadancefestival.org or call (949) 715-5578.

 

