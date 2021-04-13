NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 30  |  April 13, 2021

Jette Rea Anderson

March 21, 2021

Jette Rea Anderson, 77, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2021, at her home in Laguna Beach. She had family ties to Laguna going all the way back to her childhood summers spent on Victoria Beach. Jette was married to mortgage banker A Gary Anderson for 19 years, and they had two children: Erik Kjell Anderson and Erin Jette Anderson. 

Jette went back to school and completed her J.D. at Pepperdine Law School, graduating Magna Cum Laude. Jette went on to become a senior partner attorney at Covington and Crowe Law Firm in Ontario, Calif., for 21 years. She was the first female partner at this firm and specialized in estate planning, probate, and general business. 

The last few weeks of her life she was comforted at home with loving family members, close friends, and her treasured dogs, Bo and Maggie. Jette leaves her loving family with many detailed wonderful memories. Surviving her is her son Erik (wife Samantha) of Newport Beach and daughter Erin of Yorba Linda.

Jette was blessed with seven grandchildren: Kal, Gunnar, and Mary Grace Anderson, and Austin, Brady, Parker, and Morgan Lastinger. Also missing Jette is her brother Jim Rea (wife Linda) of San Francisco and niece Suzanne (wife Hanna) and their son Julian of Boston. Jette also has a large number of very close cousins that live in the surrounding area that she grew up with in Burbank and Glendale.

The family will be having a “Celebration of Life” to honor this wonderful woman who will be dearly missed. Donations can be made to Tony’s Treehouse in lieu of flowers: www.tonystreehouse.org/financial-needs.

 

