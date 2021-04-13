NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 30  |  April 13, 2021

Obituary

Thomas Fredrick Price

June 19, 1937 – March 24, 2021

Thomas Price

Laguna Beach friends and classmates of Thomas Price were deeply saddened to learn of his recent passing in Ashland, Oregon.

Born in Salt Lake City in 1937 to Thomas William Price and Caryl Brown Price, Tom moved to Laguna Beach with his family in the early 1940s and went all through school here, graduating from Laguna Beach High School in 1955. A brilliant student and precociously talented in theater arts, he, rather than a teacher, directed the Junior-Senior play that spring, You Can’t Take It with You.

While he was in school, his parents divorced; his mother would remarry the well-known plein air artist Robert Wood (a man whose work has been especially prized for the seascapes of Laguna).

After Laguna Beach High School, Tom went one year to community college and then transferred to Pomona College, from which he graduated in 1959. A doctorate in theater arts from Stanford University represented his next educational achievement.

Tom Price – Laguna Beach High School senior picture

But from 1970 on, the academic job market has been hypercompetitive, and people with newly-minted Ph.D.’s have had to make tough choices. For a time Tom drove a taxi in San Francisco before deciding to seek employment outside the United States. He moved to Taiwan, teaching English at Tamkang University for decades and receiving a distinguished teaching award there.

While in Taiwan, he met and married Yi-Rung Lin, and the two of them moved temporarily to Southern California so that Laura, as she’s known here, could obtain a degree in English literature from Claremont Graduate School.  After Laura completed her doctorate, they moved back to Taiwan. Ten years after their return – Tom had been teaching at Hua Fan University – the marriage ended, and Tom returned to the States, where he remained until his death.

His publications were all in the realm of his special expertise. For a period before his first departure for Taiwan, he worked on cataloguing the library of a man who was a collector of material on the pioneer of modern stage design, Edward Gordon Craig. Out of that work came Edward Gordon Craig and the Theater of the Imagination. Tom also published a theoretical work, Dramatic Structure and Meaning in Theatrical Productions, and a critical edition of The Jealous Wife and Polly Honeycombe by George Coleman the Elder, 1732-1794.

He is survived by his former wife Yi-Rung Lin, by two children from a previous marriage, and several grandchildren.

His friends remember him as a true son of Laguna Beach in his devotion to the arts, especially theater and the music of Mozart.

 

