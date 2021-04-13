NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

59.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 30  |  April 13, 2021

Police Files 041321

Police Files

Chief Thompson joins other OC police and sheriffs in stance against hate crimes and bigotry

The Orange County Chiefs of Police & Sheriff’s Association, and all of its membership, stands in unity with Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities across the country.

“We condemn hate crimes and bigotry against these communities and remain committed to our role in protecting these individuals from hateful acts.

“Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by instances of hate or intolerance. We stand against these unjustified attacks and against the fear and pain that they cause. We urge everyone to come together in solidarity with the AAPI community, and to do everything we can to prevent hate and discrimination.”

Police Files Chief Thompson

Click on photo for a larger image

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.