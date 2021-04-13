NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 30  |  April 13, 2021

Rotary Club features Rosalind Russell 041321

Rotary Club features Rosalind Russell at its first in-person gathering since COVID struck

The Laguna Beach Rotary Club recently held its first in-person gathering since the pandemic began, featuring Rosalind Russell (also known as “The Goat Lady”) as the speaker.

The meeting was held at the newly renovated CAMENO restaurant, formerly K’ya. Rosalind was a member of the Laguna Beach Rotary Club for nearly 10 years, so it was a reunion of sorts for her. She’s remained part of Rotary, but with a club that has an all-electronic meeting base, the eClub of the West, where she currently serves as President.

Rosalind Russell in traditional Nepalese costume

Rosalind gave an update about her ongoing work in Nepal during the COVID shutdown. Few organizations remained as forward-moving as R Star Foundation for those long months, she said. 

Due to the numerous questions, the meeting went overtime, which is seldom allowed, but Rosalind was enthusiastically received by members.

Of her experience being an in-person speaker for the first time in a long time, Rosalind said, “It was like being home with my longtime friends asking me what I had been up to these past few years. It couldn’t have been more fun for me to share my passions with like-minded people!”

To learn more about R Star Foundation, or if you’d like to feature Rosalind as a speaker at your meeting, visit www.RStarFoundation.org or call (949) 497-4911.

 

