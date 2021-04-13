NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 30  |  April 13, 2021

Laguna Presbyterian Church will host food drive Saturday morning

Laguna Presbyterian Church will collect food, cash, and checks to benefit the Laguna Food Pantry on Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to noon. The church is in downtown Laguna Beach at 415 Forest Ave. Items can be dropped off in the church’s 3rd Street parking lot.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is on the Food Pantry’s 2020 Honor Roll for generous giving. Earlier this year, the church donated an additional $25,000 toward the Food Pantry’s mission that “no one should go hungry.”

The Food Pantry was founded following the 1993 Laguna Beach fire. Prior to the global pandemic, approximately 100 shoppers came daily for food. Since last spring, that number has doubled, with so many residents facing unemployment for the first time.

Visitors who need essential grocery items can visit the Food Pantry to receive free, nutritious groceries, Monday through Friday, between 8-10:30 a.m., in a drive-through distribution program. Operations are made possible by over 120 volunteers, under the direction of a working Board of Directors.

Laguna Presbyterian Food Pantry

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Premises of Laguna Food Pantry

The Pantry provides milk, eggs, produce, meat, and non-perishable items. South Orange County residents can receive 50 pounds of groceries per week. The “Big 6” most popular items are: tuna, cereal, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, pasta and pasta sauce, and rice and beans. Vegetarian groceries are available upon request. Donors should check food expiration dates, as the Food Pantry is not allowed to distribute expired food items.

The Food Pantry relies mainly on food received from Second Harvest Food Bank. Many groceries are rescued from local markets that would otherwise end up in a landfill.

Monetary donations go toward buying from grocery stores. A $100 donation provides groceries for a year for a family of four. Checks should be made payable to the Laguna Food Pantry.

Laguna Presbyterian food

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Popular food items include milk and hot dogs

Also needed are clean, sturdy cloth totes or heavy-duty plastic bags for seniors and veterans.

Laguna Presbyterian Church members and friends are committed to lending volunteer and financial support to local human services. The church’s Outreach team coordinates activities to support local and international programs. Every gift makes a difference in someone’s life!

To learn about volunteer opportunities at the Food Pantry, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. The Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Rd.

To learn more about Laguna Presbyterian Church’s worship and outreach programs, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.or visit www.lagunapreschurch.org.

 

