 Volume 13, Issue 30  |  April 13, 2021

On Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m., Laguna Art Museum will present April’s Film Night, featuring the documentary Beyond the Visible. The documentary about the visionary Swedish artist Hilma af Klint, whose work was the subject of a 2019 exhibition at the Guggenheim that became that museum’s most-visited exhibition ever, was directed by Halina Dyrschka.

Hilma af Klint was an abstract artist before the term existed, a visionary, trailblazing figure who, inspired by spiritualism, modern science, and the riches of the natural world around her, began in 1906 to reel out a series of huge, colorful, sensual, strange works without precedent in painting. 

The subject of a recent smash retrospective at the Guggenheim Museum, af Klint was for years an all-but-forgotten figure in art historical discourse, before her long-delayed rediscovery.

Director Halina Dryschka’s dazzling, course-correcting documentary describes not only the life and craft of af Klint, but also the process of her mischaracterization and erasure by both a patriarchal narrative of artistic progress and capitalistic determination of artistic value.

To view the film at home, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/film-night-beyond-the-visible-hilma-af-klint

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.

 

