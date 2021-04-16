NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 041621

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

April 16, 2021

Where have all the raindrops gone?

Dennis 5Tuesday’s rain amounted to a scant 0.06 inches, bringing our puny 2020-21 season total to just 4.25 inches. Heck, some towns in the South got that much in just two days earlier this week! Normal to date is 13.03. If our rainy season were to end today, we would finish with our second driest season on record, surpassed only by the 2006-07 season with 3.71 inches. 

The second half of April averages a little more than a half-inch and May averages a quarter-inch and June about a tenth. A significant La Nina was responsible for the extreme dryness. 

A funny quirk about Colorado’s climate is that some of the more notorious snowstorms have occurred in the months of April and May. Sure, the winter months get plenty of snow there as well, but there have been occasions when April and May collect more snowfall than your standard winter season. 

It even snowed in that region as late as early June, although that is quite rare, but once in a great while they’ll get a surprise covering of the white stuff. This week has been a classic example of that phenomenon with up to two feet of snow hammering parts of that state. There was a two-foot snowstorm in parts of Colorado in the middle of May in 1978, 1979, and 1997. People were skiing into July of those years.

The warmest weather on the Pacific West Coast this weekend can be found in the most unlikely place and that would be in Northern California, Oregon, and Washington, and even parts of British Columbia, with temps well into the 80s up there. That’s well over 20 degrees above normal for that region, as several high temp records are in store for them on both Saturday and Sunday because of a big, strong ridge of high pressure settling over them. The dryness and strong east winds, much like our Santanas down here, are bringing unusually warm dry conditions with humidity as low as 12-15 percent. That’s when the coastal towns heat up, with highs of 80 or more forecast for places like Long Beach, Washington; Astoria and Lincoln City, Oregon; and even Eureka in far Northern California. 

It’s also been unusually dry in places like Seattle, Washington, and Portland Oregon, with less than a quarter-inch of rain having fallen so far this month and no rain seen for at least another week or so. Normal April rainfall in Seattle and Portland is around three inches, so they have some catching up to do. Down here our temps will be at or slightly below normal. 

Local ocean temps continue to inch upward with readings now up in the 63 to 66-degree range over most of the county, and that’s about 3-5 degrees above normal for mid-April. On this date in 1997, the ocean temp in Laguna reached an all-time record high of 75 degrees, having crossed the 70 threshold as early as April 5 of that month. 1997 was the most memorable year for super warm water as 235 consecutive days saw 70-plus water, from April 5 through November 20. What a run, compliments of the mega 1997-98 El Nino. 

Have a wonderful weekend and stay safe and healthy. We’re starting to turn the corner on this thing so keep the faith!

ALOHA!

 

