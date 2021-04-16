NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

Laguna Beach named 2020 Tree City USA 041621

Laguna Beach named 2020 Tree City USA Community for the third straight year

The City of Laguna Beach announced that it has been recognized as a 2020 Tree City USA Community by the Arbor Day Foundation. This is the third straight year the City has received the award, as the City was also named a Tree City USA Community for 2018 and 2019. 

“Maintaining our Tree City USA status demonstrates that the City of Laguna Beach values our urban forest, and recognizes the benefits that trees impart to all residents and visitors,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “It affirms the City’s commitment to caring for the trees that line our streets, span our parks, and constitute our open space.”

Laguna Beach Crescent Bay

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Crescent Bay beauty

To achieve the Tree City USA recognition, the City met the required four core standards of sound Urban Forestry Management: maintaining a tree board or department/division responsible for tree care, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and holding an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. 

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. More than 3,400 communities across the United States have made the commitment to becoming a Tree City USA.

The City will celebrate its 2020 Tree City USA designation at an upcoming virtual Arbor Day celebration on Friday, April 30 (National Arbor Day) at 3 p.m. at Top of the World Park. You can watch the Arbor Day celebration and tree planting live on the City’s Facebook page at the link here. 

Laguna Beach red tree

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Tree in glorious bloom 

This year, the City is also hosting its first annual Arbor Day Youth Art Contest. This art contest is open to all LBUSD students. Entries should be a poem, drawing, painting, or picture on the theme of “what trees mean to me.” Any medium is accepted but the size should be no larger than 8.5” x 11” and dropped off at the City Hall check-in area by Monday, April 26. One winner will be chosen from the elementary, middle, and high school levels. Winning entries will be announced during the virtual Arbor Day celebration and displayed at City Hall.

 

