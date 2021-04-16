NewLeftHeader

clear sky

66.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

Laguna Playhouse presents 041621

Laguna Playhouse presents Dan Lauria and Wendie Malick in Sitting and Talking

Laguna Playhouse is excited to announce that Playhouse favorites Dan Lauria and Wendie Malick will reunite in the Southern California premiere of Sitting and Talking. The show will stream on-demand beginning today, Friday, April 16 through Sunday, May 2 at www.lagunaplayhouse.com

Created and written specifically for the Zoom platform, Lia Romeo’s charming, deeply heartfelt play follows a man and woman in their 60s as they navigate the vulnerable, awkward, and sometimes hilarious path to companionship via online dating during quarantine. 

Film and TV star Dan Lauria (Jack Arnold in The Wonder Years, Broadway’s Lombardi) is joined by Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Wendie Malick (Hot in Cleveland, Just Shoot Me), and the piece is directed by James Glossman. 

“We are overjoyed that Dan and Wendie are teaming together to present this moving Southern California premiere play. They are two of our Playhouse treasures and under the direction of James Glossman, Lia Romeo’s new play is going to be a moving and wonderful event for our audiences,” comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard. 

Laguna Playhouse Dan

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dan Lauria to perform in “Sitting and Talking”

Dan Lauria (Charles) has appeared as a guest star in over seventy television episodic programs and more than twenty Movie of the Week productions, plus a score of motion picture credits. Dan is a very familiar face to the off-off, off, and regional theatre scene, having performed, written, or directed over 50 professional stage productions. 

In 2010/2011, Dan was seen on Broadways as the legendary coach Vince Lombardi in the long-running production of Lombardi, with the beautiful and talented Judith Light, directed by Thomas Kail of Hamilton fame. 

Dan returned to Broadway in the 2013 and 2014 productions of the Tony-nominated A Christmas Story: The Musical directed by John Rando. However, Dan is most recognized as the Dad on the highly acclaimed Emmy-winning ABC television show The Wonder Years

Laguna Playhouse Wendie

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Wendie Malick stars in “Sitting and Talking”

Wendie Malick (Enid) gained prominence on the small screen as Nina Van Horn in Just Shoot Me, which earned her one Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations. Wendie also starred in Hot in Cleveland, earning a People’s Choice Award and SAG nomination for Best Ensemble, as well as Dream On, earning four Cable Ace Awards. Other television credits include Frasier, Big Day, Good Company, Rush Hour, with recurring arcs on This Is Us, The Ranch, American Housewife, Pitch, Darrow and Darrow, and NYPD Blue. Wendie’s television guest appearances include Seinfeld, Grace and Frankie, Mom, CSI, NCIS: New Orleans, LA Law, and The X-Files.

Sitting and Talking will be available on-demand from April 16-May 2. All ticket holders will be invited to join the cast and creative team for a special live talk-back Sunday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. Viewing passes are $20 per household.

Tickets are available at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.