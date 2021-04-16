NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

OC Public Libraries partners with Libromobile 041621

OC Public Libraries partners with Libromobile to launch inaugural OC Poet Laureate programs

In conjunction with April’s National Poetry Month, OC Public Libraries is partnering with LibroMobile Arts Co-Op to launch the inaugural OC Poet Laureate (OC-PL) and OC Youth Poet Laureate (OCYPL) programs in Orange County. 

Aiming to reflect regional demographics including approximately 60 percent people of color, these programs are intended to inspire and promote cultural connections and community partnerships by celebrating local poets using their powerful voices to impact social change. 

The goals of the OC-PL program are to inspire residents through transformative community engagement and the positive impact of poetry; provide opportunities to engage in literary arts and write or perform poetry; bring poetry to a variety of settings in the community; and ultimately support a civic and literary leader for generations to come. 

In partnership with the National Youth Poet Laureate Program and Urban Word, the OCYPL program is a countywide literacy effort celebrating poetry and connecting young writers to far-reaching opportunities. Each year Orange County writers (ages 13-19) can apply to join a community of talented young poets. 

A Laureate is selected and earns an honorarium that can be applied as an educational scholarship or toward additional arts programming. All Finalists are invited to serve as ambassadors alongside the Laureate for literacy, arts, and youth expression with ongoing opportunities for performances, projects, and peer support. 

One OC Poet Laureate and one OC Youth Poet Laureate will be selected for the 2021-2022 program year. Inaugural applications for the OC-PL and OCYPL programs will open on April 15, 2021 and be accepted through July 15, 2021. Announcement of the 2021-2022 OC Poet Laureate Appointments will be made on August 15, 2021. 

For more information about the OC-PL and OCYPL literary programs including eligibility requirements and how to apply, visit www.libromobile.com/ocpoetlaureates.

 

