NewLeftHeader

clear sky

66.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

Q&A with new LBCWD General Manager 041621

Q&A with new LBCWD General Manager Keith Van Der Maaten

Keith Van Der Maaten started in the position of LBCWD General Manager on January 31 this year after Renae Hinchey’s retirement. Van Der Maaten, originally from San Diego, is happy to be returning to Southern California with his family. Stu News welcomes him to Laguna Beach, and had a few questions for him.

Q: Which experiences from your most recent job will be most helpful in your new position, do you think, and why?

A: In my prior role as General Manager for the Marina Coast Water District, I was fortunate to be a part of a great team and community that dealt with difficult challenges head-on and with great success. It was a great experience to see first-hand that, together, we were able to achieve so much more than what could be done through divided efforts. I think my experience in finding ways to bring the community and the various departments of the District together to overcome water supply and infrastructure challenges will be what I draw upon the most.

Q&A with sign

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

LBCWD General Manager Keith Van Der Maaten and Assistant General Manager Christopher Regan

Q: Since we are trying to retain our title as Most Water Wise City in the National Mayor’s Challenge, what do you see as our major obstacles in finding ways to get even better?

A: Complacency can be an issue and so we’re always looking for ways to tackle old problems in creative ways. Getting people to be renewed and refreshed in this endeavor will be the most important thing. That means reminding people that our water conservation efforts are not over, in fact, with drought on the horizon, it is now more important than ever. We’ll continue to focus on new water conserving technologies, programs, and investments that provide customers with the tools they need to keep them engaged in the importance of using water efficiently.

Q&A with Van Der Maaten

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlburt

Keith Van Der Maaten

Q: Laguna Beach County Water District is unusual in that it is a subsidiary of the City of Laguna Beach. This means that decisions affecting water rates, supply, distribution improvements, and governance remain local and in the hands of District ratepayers. What do you think of this model?

A: It is an unusual structure, but not unusual in its purpose. Having the community close and involved in the decisions of the District is the best situation possible. We are here to serve the community, and that becomes most effective when the community is near, knowledgeable, and actively participates.

Q: There have been suggestions that a recycled water system could be implemented for Laguna Beach’s service area, instead of paying for imported water along with the groundwater supply, but a 2016 study concluded that would cost ratepayers three to 11 times more than the current arrangement. Is this a project you would consider revisiting? 

A: It is always important in this industry to be keeping an eye out on options to safeguard or augment our water supply, but to move forward on those options, it must be cost effective. It may not be cost effective to do what was proposed in the past regarding the use of recycled water, but we will continue to stay abreast of our options and move forward if and when it makes sense to do so.

Q&A with premises

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

LBCWD headquarters in downtown Laguna

Q: The possibility of water supply terrorism has been a topic of discussion in the news recently. Do you feel that additional strategies need to be put in place to ensure a safe water supply in Laguna?

A: We are currently updating our Risk and Resiliency plans to make sure we are doing what is necessary to keep our water supply safe. Those plans provide an assessment of risk and the roadmap for actions to be taken to further reduce risks. We currently do a great job of safeguarding our system, but we’ll continue to assess potential risks annually and take the necessary steps to reduce or eliminate those risks.

Q&A with lobby

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

LBCWD headquarters lobby

Q: Ocean pollution is also an issue locally. Are there any innovative strategies from other towns in similar situations that you might consider implementing?

A: As part of our water conservation efforts, we coordinate with our customers to prevent over watering of outdoor and landscaped areas, which not only helps preserve our precious water supply, but also serves to reduce runoff into storm drains and the ocean. Our annual SmartScape Expo and participation in Laguna’s KelpFest serve as opportunities to engage with residents about the impacts of overwatering on our coastal environment. In addition, our investment in Smart Meters provides staff and customers with near-real-time water use data, which is helping identify irrigation leaks and overwatering in a more timely manner, reducing the amount of runoff we see in our streets.

Q&A with photos

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Photo wall of LBCWD history

Q: What will your priorities be with regard to replacing the aging water infrastructure?

A: This year, the District celebrates 96 years of delivering water to the residents of Laguna Beach. We are one of the oldest special Districts in California. With that comes aging infrastructure. While we’re prudent in maintaining our facilities to ensure they operate at peak performance for as long as possible, eventually they do need to be replaced. We are currently updating our 10-year capital improvement program (CIP), which is designed to address replacement of the critical assets of the District, especially our key reservoirs, pipelines, and pump stations. We have a great team of engineers and operators who will be overseeing the completion of these projects. My priority will be to make sure we are completing the projects in a timely and financially prudent manner. The investments we make to these critical facilities today will ensure a reliable water supply for residents for the next 100 years.

For further information about the LBCWD, go to www.lbcwd.org

To take the Water Wise Pledge and help Laguna Beach finish in first place again, go to www.mywaterpledge.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.