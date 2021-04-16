NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

Laguna Beach Firefighters save 041621

Laguna Beach Firefighters save dangling bird

By Janis Murray

At 7 a.m. on April 13, my husband, Dave, opened our front door to let our two dogs out, and spied a flailing bird flapping his wings furiously in our front yard neighborhood, signature 100-year-old pepper tree. Two stories up in a four-story tree, the bird was dangling upside down from a branch, clearly stuck as his bird buds perched close by helpless to save him. 

Dave immediately called the Laguna Beach Fire Department’s non-emergency line, and left a voicemail for a line that promised to call him back. But time was short. The bird buds had fled, and the dangling bird was losing energy. 

Laguna Beach tree

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Janis Murray

Firefighters come to the aid of robin dangling in the tree

So, Dave called 9-1-1. The lady who answered gently admonished him that this was not an appropriate 9-1-1 call, but sympathetically, promised to call Fire Station #3 two blocks from our house. Then she called Dave back to say help was on the way. 

Little did we know help would arrive in moments in the form of a full fire engine truck, no scary sirens, holding three, kind firefighters – Capt. Thomas Padden, Engineer Tony Carlson, and Firefighter Jeff White. Padden and Carlson would hold the ladder while White climbed up. 

Laguna Beach Jeff White

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Janis Murray

Firefighter Jeff White rescues a robin

Turned out the flailing bird was a robin literally hanging by a thread – a piece of string wrapped around his foot and tangled in the branch. White cut it and caught the bird, who instantly panicked and flew off so fast he was still carrying some string. We think it was new material foraged for building a spring nest. We all hope this bird’s buds will help bite it off, so he doesn’t get “strung up” again. 

Laguna Beach dangling bird

Click on photo for a larger image 

Photo by Janis Murray

Safe and sound 

Thank you so much our Laguna Beach firefighters! You may not have saved just one bird, but a whole new family of birds to come this spring. Many nest in our glorious trees. You and all involved in this half-hour early morning mission were wonderful and are always welcome in our yard. 

A little birdie told me, these firefighters like chocolate chip cookies. Actually, I asked, and I am making them to deliver personally.

 

