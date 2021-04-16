NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love 041621

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: Hiking Laguna’s hills mid-pandemic: a balancing act

By Avra Kouffman

New Year’s Day, fairly or not, always seems to augur the year to come. It’s worth trying to spend it somewhere spectacular. When my friend Joni said, “Let’s hike Top of the World,” I thought that was a great idea. 

So did many other people. 

I guess this was to be expected. Everyone wants to start the year off right. 

But who wants to catch COVID on New Year’s Day? Not I. I spent months at home when the pandemic started. As a dutiful masker, I wasn’t happy to see so many hikers swarming around the entrance to Alta Laguna Park. 

Unlike me, however, they probably were not afraid to drive uphill. I grew up as a passenger. In my native Manhattan, locals got around on subways and buses or in cabs. Later, planes, trains, trams, and other forms of public transport took me to, and through, more than 30 countries. 

The California sea-burbs are different. When I moved here at 38, I had to take highway driving lessons. Years later, I’m polite and careful on the road, but I’ve never learned to parallel park. I feel sick whenever I’m stuck on an incline. My Camry always seems like it’s about to roll backwards. This can make the paradise of Laguna feel a bit less paradisiacal. 

As I drove up Park Avenue’s winding road, a long line of cars before me halted at every stop sign. Each time, I prayed, “Please don’t let me roll backwards and hit the car behind me.” Yes, I have an automatic. Fear doesn’t require a rational motive to feel strong and real. 

Avra Kouffman on New Year's Day

Of course, it’s no secret that going to Top of the World involves a hill. But I’ve learned to blank out impending drives in order to make plans and get places. If not, I’d have to forego Laguna’s many lovely vistas. 

Parking was the next challenge. Tightly-packed vehicles lined the street. I was relieved to find a spot on a street off Ridge Drive. I checked for signs, but couldn’t tell if a permit was needed, so I chanced it. After all, my friends were waiting, the other spots were taken, and it was time to enjoy the day. 

“If I get a ticket, it’s not the end of the world,” I told myself. “People book flights for the chance to see views like this.”

Once I found my group waiting at the trailhead, the ocean and sky hues, echoing hills, and clear air and warmth helped calm my nerves. Natural beauty has a softening effect. The air felt clean and clear. Visibility was great. The bright blue sky picked up the dimmer colors of the coastal scrub, and we could see Santa Catalina and San Clemente islands in the distance. The blue of the Pacific below reminded me that we were sharing a special place. 

We began our hike down West Ridge, stopping occasionally for photos. I wore good masks – two KN95s, one atop the other. But we didn’t maintain a six-foot distance. And we had to pass other hikers – a mix of mountain bikers, clusters of friends, and families out with their dogs. It seemed half the town had woken up thinking, “Let’s go to Top of the World!”

Beautiful vistas at Top of the World 

 Many hikers wore no masks. This gave me pause, but we were outside, and only momentarily shuffling by each other. Most likely, they felt that nature trails were a good place to unmask safely. That’s the rub: outdoor spaces are for everyone, but we all assess levels of risk differently. I know I can be shamed for gathering, even outdoors, in a pandemic. And frankly, I often blame others who walk around unmasked. Yet we all navigate this process of avoiding COVID by degrees, with shared and individual factors to consider. 

For me, Top of the World was a great start to the year. Parts of the route were a bit steep, and the inclines and declines took some steady, careful walking and balance. Deciding when to go out, and when to stay in, has become another balancing act, one that requires daily negotiation. It’s hard to know how long this need to consider risks and benefits for every trip will continue. I’m just grateful I was able to greet the New Year in Laguna, with friends, reasonably safely, from a place as alluring as Top of the World. 

Avra Kouffman dreams of trading her car in for a magic carpet that flies around Laguna. 

