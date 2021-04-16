NewLeftHeader

clear sky

66.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

Maria Siani celebrates her 97th birthday 041621

Maria Siani celebrates her 97th birthday outside this year – instead of with a car parade

This year, spry Maria Siani will celebrate her birthday – her 97th – with a luncheon involving a small group of family members outside at her brother’s house, properly distanced, of course. 

Last year, her celebration took the form of a car parade, replete with balloons and party hats, given the strict restrictions then in place in the early stages of the pandemic which made get-togethers virtually impossible. 

“She really enjoyed it and still talks about how special it was,” says daughter Sandy.

Maria Siani Maria

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Maria Siani

Sandy adds that it has been a good year for her nonagenarian mother.

“She walks laps on her deck for exercise, got interested in politics, and enjoys keeping her mind sharp by doing word search puzzles, and talking on the phone to family and friends. She enjoys visiting her 93-year-old brother and his wife outside in their yard,” Sandy says. “She’s looking forward to socializing again, going to parties, eating out at restaurants, traveling, and walking in the park.”

Now that Maria is vaccinated, her dream to attend the Super Bowl may be realized in 2022.

Maria has led, and continues to lead, a very interesting life. She was born on April 15 in Gaeta, Italy, which is a seaport town similar to Laguna Beach. When she was just five years old, her family was forced to flee Italy. Her father refused to post a photo of Mussolini on the wall of their store, and he was threatened with death. Maria, with her mother and two brothers, left behind their family, friends, home, and business. They boarded a ship for the long journey to cross the Atlantic Ocean to arrive in America.

Maria Siana cars

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Maria still remembers the joy of last year’s car parade

Maria lived through the Great Depression and World War II. Then, the family moved to California where Maria met her loving husband, Salvatore Siani. Later, she and her husband opened a beautiful retail store in Newport Beach, where their clientele included actors and movie studios. Maria was together with her loving husband for 49 years. 

“My mother is still a very proud resident of Laguna Beach after 53 years here, and she can’t wait to get out and enjoy all the events the town has to offer in the coming year,” says Sandy.

Stu News wishes Maria a very happy birthday!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.