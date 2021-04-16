NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

Fun had by all at “Stand Up With Us”

On Saturday, March 27, Lido Paddle Project hosted its inaugural fun-raiser “Stand Up With Us” at The Ranch at Laguna Beach. The sold-out event raised almost $30,000, which will be directed towards wellness programming for first responders and veterans. 

As luncheon guests registered at the Sage Patio, guitar filled the air adding to the warmth of the lush green hillsides and sunshine. The conversation was lively as it had been long since most had gathered. The appreciation and joy of community were felt by all.

Executive Chef Kyle St. John impressed every guest with his meal featuring seared King Oro Salmon for the main course. Professional opera soprano Katrina Murphy jumped up to captivate the audience with a surprise performance of two Italian arias.

Next, Magic Castle magician John Guastaferro delighted the crowd with sleight of hand astounding all on his journey to connect his audience to wonder.  All this fun was followed by chocolate pot de crème or seasonal fruit tart. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Chris Amodeo and the Moderns

The post-lunch band, Chris Amodeo and the Moderns, performed peaceful songs from the 60s and 70s. The short program was led by board member and emcee Ron Pringle. CDO Michelle Highberg began with thanks to all guests and sponsors. 

Next, Lido Paddle Project’s PTSD specialist, Brooke Bergman Parr, spoke on the stressors faced by our protectors and veterans this past year. Co-founder couple Debra Kottke and Norman Rest next shared their vision to heal the community through SUP, kayak, and other therapies. Norman shared his immense gratitude and its mission alignment with community healing from isolation and fear of the past year. 

Guest speaker Rich German took guests on a journey of his colorful life, ocean stewardship, and how SUP has inspired his nonprofit Project O and his quest to ensure Laguna Beach becomes a Blue City. Guests had an opportunity to purchase his new book Blue Laguna, which he signed at the event and generously donated 50 percent of book sales back to Lido Paddle Project. The nonprofit is honored for Rich’s volunteerism as their Ocean Tour Leader.

Click on photo for a larger image

Ann Marie McKay, Veteran Ambassador, holding Rich German’s book

City Clerk and Air Force Veteran Ann Marie McKay spoke as one of Lido Paddle Project’s served veterans. She shared how SUP has instilled peace and grounding in her life. The program concluded with an opportunity drawing followed by more tunes on the patio. Lido Paddle Project thanks all who attended, in person or virtually, as well as their generous sponsors OC Music & Dance, NuVision Federal Credit Union, The Carol Lee Group, In Flow, Dell Technologies, and the Donahue and Ellingson families of Laguna Beach.

For more information on Lido Paddle Project, visit www.lidopaddleproject.org.

 

