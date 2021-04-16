NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

LB Historical Society presents Zoom webinar 041621

LB Historical Society presents Zoom webinar on new book by Barbara Ann Burns on April 28

The Laguna Beach Historical Society is hosting a Zoom webinar on

Wednesday, April 28 from 7-8 p.m., titled Suite Alice of Riverside, Tahoe and Laguna California Hotel Pioneer 1874-1938 by author and guest speaker Barbara Ann Burns. For a link to join the webinar, click here.

The following provides a preview of the upcoming presentation:

“Suite” Alice Miller Richardson was a Laguna pioneer. Orange County Archives show she bought 400 acres in Arch Beach in 1904.

Alice made her money managing Riverside’s Historic Mission Inn for her brother Frank Miller, its owner. He always said she was a better hotel man than he was, and he paid her generously. Nine months a year, she charmed kings, presidents, movie stars, authors, and Laguna artists at the Mission Inn with her world-famous hospitality. She was known as Riverside’s first career woman. During Riverside’s hot summers – when Mission Inn business was slow – resorts like the legendary Tahoe Tavern, the Palomares Hotel, and the Long Beach Hotel hired Alice to bring her unique brand of hospitality for their busy summer seasons. When she wasn’t working, she vacationed at her cottage on the bluffs in Laguna.

Alice Richardson made the Mission Inn what it is. She saved the Tahoe Tavern.

LB Historical artwork

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Alice Richardson artwork by Hovsep Pushman

She was an important figure in early Laguna’s real estate business and art community. Yet historians in Riverside, Tahoe, and Laguna know little or nothing about her.

The author says, “I’m Barbara Burns and I’ve been a docent at the Mission Inn for more than 20 years. I knew very little about Alice. I wondered how she could have lived at the Mission Inn for 65 years and there are no stories about her? I made it my business to find out about her. I spent hours researching old newspapers, property records, Mission Inn archives, and ephemera. What started as curiosity about the woman ‘they said’ helped her brother run the Mission Inn turned into the story of an amazing, lovable, and very successful woman who was really the one in charge of the Mission Inn.

“That’s how Suite Alice of Riverside, Tahoe, and Laguna, California Hotel Pioneer 1874-1938 by Barbara Ann Burns came to be. It wasn’t my plan to be an author, but her story had to be told. The first reader who wrote to me said it is an ‘interesting, engaging, and well-written book.’ Another wrote, ‘I am reading your book and loving it.’”

Tune in to the Laguna Beach Historical Society’s Zoom presentation to see photographs and hear readings from Suite Alice of Riverside, Tahoe, and Laguna, California Hotel Pioneer 1874-1938.

“It’s an inspiring story that I love telling. I hope you’ll be watching,” says Burns.

The book can be purchased online at www.missioninnmuseum.shop/.

 

