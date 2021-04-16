Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala to be held at Montage

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is proud to announce that its 20th Annual Art of Giving Gala “Together Again” will be held on Saturday, June 12 at the Montage Laguna Beach.

Event co-chairs Jimmy Azadian and Carrie Click are planning a fabulous VIP evening for all. Guests will get to indulge in the experience of this iconic event at Laguna Beach’s finest resort.

Submitted photo

Gala co-chairs Jimmy Azadain and Carrie Click

The evening will begin on the Montage lawn with tasty morsels and signature cocktails and continue with an elegant dinner and rousing live auction. The night will top off with dancing to live music presented by “Hard Day’s Night,” a Beatles tribute band. Guests will have the chance to dress up in their grooviest threads. This year the event will be more intimate and will follow all social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe evening for all.

Table sponsorships are available now at www.bgclagunabeach.org. There will be limited seating available. For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949) 715-7584 or michellef@bgclaguna.org

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression.

The Club serves youth ages 3 to18 years of age at their two sites, Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch, in Laguna Beach. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Guest Column

Tune in to KXFM on Monday to hear from our new city arborist

By Barbara and Greg MacGillivray

A month ago, our City Council/Public Works announced the hiring of a new City Arborist to fill the seven-month vacant position for leading the City’s Urban Forest Management Program. This was widely celebrated by all of us who love Laguna’s historically artistic and health-providing arboreal cover. Our wise City Council/Public Works teams persevered through COVID challenges to hire Matthew Barker as our new arborist.

Matthew has more than 11 years of prior tree care experience, coming to us from his Municipal Arborist position with the City of Alexandria, Virginia. Prior to that he was an arborist and tree climbing specialist for the Architect of the Capitol, maintaining the trees on the extensive grounds of the U.S. Capitol. Our beautiful canopy will certainly benefit not only from his tree expertise but also his tender touch!

Submitted photo

Arborist Matthew Barker

It was while at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, that Matthew decided to switch from neuroscience studies and petri dishes to follow his youthful passion for the Tree Community and its Ecology. And passion is what defines Matthew. You can hear this passion in his upcoming radio interview on the “Mornings with Ed” show on KXFM 104.7 on Monday, April 19 at 8:30 a.m. We encourage everyone to tune in!

Matthew will explain both his love for trees and what he’s learned about this very special arboreal community, as well as present this year’s Arbor Day plans, which he immediately took on upon his hiring. A special addition to this year’s livestreamed Arbor Day Tree-planting, scheduled for National Arbor Day on April 30, will be a youth outreach feature designed by Matthew and his PW team.

All LBUSD students are now encouraged to participate in this year’s Arbor Day Art Contest by providing entries with the theme of “What Trees Mean to Me.” Multiple media including poems, paintings, or drawings can be submitted, in a format no larger than 8” x 5” x 11”, to the City Hall check-in area until April 26. Winners will be announced during our live streamed Arbor Day, April 30. The winning pieces will be displayed in City Hall and each winner will receive a tree-themed gift box.

We are so happy to welcome Matthew, his wife, and daughter to our community.

Rotary Club kicks off scholarship fundraiser for LBHS graduating seniors and LCAD students

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach and its Grapes for Grads® committee have kicked off their 2021 Scholarship Donation Campaign for Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) graduating seniors and Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) students. The Grapes for Grads event is Laguna’s premier wine tasting event which began in 2006 and has contributed $482,500 in scholarships over the past 15 years.

With the support of a few wineries and the efforts of the first committee, which included current event co-chairs Jeffrey Redeker and Stephen Dotoratos, Grapes for Grads was created. The first year of the event was so successful, it was decided that the event would be held annually. As the event grew more successful the scholarships grew in number.

In 2020, the Rotary Club was unable to hold the Grapes for Grads® event due to the COVID-19 health crisis and the ensuing public lockdown. However, they were still able to award $26,500 for 2020 scholarships from funds donated by sponsors and from funds provided by the Laguna Beach Rotary Foundation. Unfortunately, the Grapes for Grads event will not be held again this spring because of the continuing health crisis.

Submitted photo

LCAD student Eunhye Cho, 2019 Grapes for Grads scholarship recipient

“In 2019, my family was in the midst of a financial struggle. With my first senior semester soon to start, we were trying to save and collect as many funds as possible to pay for my remaining tuition,” says LCAD student Eunhye. “Then with the help of Grapes of Grads scholarship, I was able to pay a huge part of the tuition of the fall semester and successfully finish the semester. The Grapes for Grads scholarship not only made it possible for me to pay for the fall semester but gave my family a chance to save up for the upcoming Spring 2020 semester’s tuition as well. I am forever grateful to the Grapes for Grads program for granting me this scholarship to students like me and for helping me further my education at LCAD.”

Committee Chair Redeker says, “The goal of Laguna Beach Rotary and the Grapes for Grads committee has always been to support higher education for Laguna Beach High School and LCAD. We know the past several months have been tough so we are doing everything we can to continue to help students in need reach their academic goals again in 2021 even during these trying times. We sincerely hope to reach our goals for 2021 and to see everyone in person in 2022.”

Submitted photo

LBHS graduate Katie Palino, Class of 2019, Grapes for Grads scholarship recipient

Palino, LBHS Class of 2019 graduate, expressed her gratitude in her testimonial letter, “I am a freshman pursuing a BA in Theatre with an emphasis in Theatre Technology, with a potential minor in Film at Chapman University. I am so appreciative of the opportunities that I have been given and I have jumped right in to experience all that college has to offer. I have been the Assistant Stage Manager for a student production for Archetypes, acted in a show for The Players’ Society, and provided hair and makeup for the COPA production Measure for Measure as a part of my theatre practicum. I am continuing on with my philanthropic work, and in October I shared my Girl Scout Gold Award project, which addressed the issue of storm drain pollution and prevention, with over 100 students at the Santa Ana Boys and Girls Club. It was such a rewarding experience. I am so grateful for the support and generosity that the Laguna Beach Rotary and Grapes for Grads has awarded me, and I will continue to pay it forward and make a difference in the future.”

It is important to the Rotary Club that local students have the opportunity to achieve their academic goals and dreams, especially during this difficult time. The Grapes for Grads committee is asking for the community’s assistance to provide scholarships by contributing to the Rotary Club’s 2021 Scholarship Donation Fund.

The fundraising efforts will continue until May 1, 2021. The past year has been challenging for everyone and the Rotary Club appreciates any size donation supporting LBHS graduating seniors and LCAD students. Donations can be made through the Grapes for Grads’ website located at www.grapesforgrads.com.

Save the date for the next Grapes for Grads event on May 1, 2022. Laguna’s premier wine tasting event will be back next year with great wines, fabulous music, and wonderful food from local restaurants.

For more information on Grapes for Grads, go to www.grapesforgrads.com.

Laguna Beach Live! announces second tailgate party for May 2

Save the date, Laguna Beach Live! is bringing its second tailgate party to City Lot 10 on Sunday, May 2. Black Market Reverie will be performing with their eclectic sound and speakeasy-style jazz. The “gate” opens at 3:30 p.m. and music will be performed from 4:30-6 p.m. without intermission.

Submitted photo

Guests enjoying Sept 2020 tailgate event

Cars will be parked in the numbered spaces, every other one (COVID safe). The band will be in the middle, for a theater-in-the-round concept, and you are welcome to set up chairs in front of your car, appropriately distanced from your neighbors.

Cars will be $80 each. You are welcome to bring your own food and beverages but be aware there is no restroom and cars that leave in the middle cannot return.

Submitted photo

Black Market Reverie to perform the tailgate concert

Laguna Beach Live! is excited to present its first Live! concert of 2021. There are only 30 spaces available and Laguna Live! members get to purchase tickets first.

Tickets for the public will be available at www.lagunabeachlive.org on Thursday, April 1.

The tailgate concert will be held in the City Lot 10, 725 Laguna Canyon Road, next to seven7seven. (Christmas Tree Lot, next to Art-A-Fair).

LB Library accepting submissions for 23rd Annual John Gardiner Poetry Contest

Laguna Beach Library is excited to announce the 23rd Annual John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest. Poets of all ages are invited to submit up to two original poems – each poem must be no longer than 25 lines including spaces between stanzas.

The theme this year is “Between the Clouds and Sea.”

Photo by Niloo Shiraz

2019 winners at the LB Library

The contest is sponsored by Friends of the Library.

The library is accepting submissions through April 30 – send them to ocpl.lagunabeach@occr.ocgov.com.

Prizes of up to $100 in gift certificates will be awarded in five age categories, and winning poems will be published in a booklet.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

John Gardiner

The contest is named after John Gardiner, who was a beloved local poet and former Master of Ceremonies of the program. His good friend and fellow local poet Michael Sprake is the current MC of the annual public reading event.

The public reading of the winning poems will be held via Zoom on Saturday, June 5.

When submitting, do not put your name or contact information on the poem. Personal contact information should only be written on a form and attached to each poem submitted. Entry forms can be requested via email to the branch email address at ocpl.lagunabeach@occr.ocgov.com.

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents Garden Party, an exclusively online show

I went to a garden party

To reminisce with my old friends

A chance to share old memories

And play our songs again…

“Garden Party”, Rick Nelson, 1972

JoAnne Artman Gallery is pleased to present Garden Party, an exclusive online exhibition featuring works by America Martin, Anna Kincaide, Mary Finlayson, and Michael Callas. Creating intricate narratives by utilizing qualities of historical and visual meaning intrinsically linked to the symbolically laden flower imagery, each artist takes on a different approach. Lushly romantic or clinically studied, flowers provide a rich resource for an interpretation of meaning as well as a celebration of form.

Reimagining the still life tradition with fresh eyes, America Martin maintains her focus on the everyday objects that inform, inspire, and enhance ordinary existence. Continuously challenging her utilization of color and varied mark making, Martin evokes both smooth, bold curves as well as hard, geometric lines. Emphasizing the texture and grain of the paper or canvas, Martin explores the possibilities of the still theme. Visually notating her surroundings, Martin’s choice to either highlight or obscure particular elements reveals personal allegorical and symbolic significance in each composition. Her flowers and figures are given personalities and attitudes as their energetic marks and gestural lines reinvent each still life into a decisively modern, unexpected interpretation.

Submitted photo

America Martin’s “In The Garden Under the Leaves It’s Still Beautiful”

Communicating emotion and narrative with limited assistance from her figure’s facial expressions, Anna Kincaide creates cascades of flowers that cover her subjects to explore anonymity and transformation. Headless and bursting forth with florals, Kincaide’s figures showcase the idea of ambiguity between our bodies, identities, and thoughts. Incorporating elements of fashion photography and contemporary socio-cultural emblems of status and identity, her figures define the separation between body and mind. Through control and spontaneous disruption, she conveys femininity, confidence, beauty, and mystique.

Submitted photo

Anna Kincaide’s “Beautiful Day”

Navigating the themes of intimacy, memory, and self, Mary Finlayson’s gouache paintings reflect the vulnerable narratives unveiled through ownership of possessions. Flattening the perspective of each scene, her still lifes provide a voyeuristic glimpse into each curated space. Considering interiors as portraits that contain their own narratives, her compositions explore the stories that each space tells about the people who inhabit them. Capturing the intimacy of each scene, her energetic lines evoke movement that helps enliven the otherwise stagnant settings and floral arrangements.

Submitted photo

Mary Finlayson’s “Dotted Vase at Night”

Rooted in Pop art, street art, graphic design, and his life in Southern California, Michael Callas’ paintings are done with spray paint and precise stencil work. Intricately produced through a rigorous process of drafting, mapping, and hand-cutting templates before being transposed onto canvas with aerosol paints, Callas creates a surface that is uniform and rich in color. His floral diptychs capture the feeling of being surrounded by a fresh bouquet while maintaining his pop sensibility.

Submitted photo

Michael Callas’ “Pastel Flowers”

These artists’ work will inspire, provoke, engage and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

The exhibition will continue until May 29 and can be accessed here.

Works are also on display by appointment at 346 N Coast Hwy. For more information, contact JoAnne Artman at (949) 510-5481 or email joanneartman@aol.com.

Meet Pet of the Week Elsie

Elsie is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a six-year-old spayed black lab mix on the lookout for a new place to call home. Elsie would do best in a home being the only dog, and with no small children as she tends to guard her toys. She would also require a 6-foot fenced yard. Elsie is very friendly, active, and playful. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to see Elsie adopted as soon as possible.

Elsie is a great companion to have by your side

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.